2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases Shocking First Round Mock Draft

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly debuts his predictions for the first 20 selections of the 2022 NFL draft, a mock unlike any you've seen this offseason.

As one of the few draft analysts in media who has an NFL scouting background, my mock top 20 is different than the other mock narratives out there.

You will not find Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Chris Olave, Drake London, Evan Neal, Charles Cross, David Ojabo, George Karlaftis, Jermaine Johnson, Boye Mafe, Derek Stingley Jr., Daxton Hill or Kyle Hamilton anywhere in my top 20.

That does not mean they will end up being taken by a team in the top 20. It means I would never take any of them in that range if I was an NFL general manager, nor would I ever recommend them if I was sitting in an NFL war room as a scout. I have put 5th round grades or lower on Pickett, Howell, Olave, and Johnson.

I am not quick to release my mock drafts because the boards are subject to change the closer we get to draft day. This is especially true with all the trade rumors that are swirling around quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins. Those six signal callers alone, could completely mess up every first-round mock before the big day. Free agency signings, which start March 16, also promise to adjust team needs.

How all of this could potentially affect the Jets, who presently hold the No. 4 and No. 10 pick overall in the first round is to be determined.

Without further ado, my 2022 NFL Mock Top 20 (current league order and barring trade possibilities):

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Predicts Top 20 Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly walks through his latest mock draft featuring bold predictions for each of the first top 20 selections. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports 2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty 3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss 4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK 5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia 6. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa 7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK 8. Atlanta Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

9. Denver Broncos: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 10. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports 11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State 12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada 13. Cleveland Browns: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington 15. Philadelphia Eagles: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida 16. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor 17. Los Angeles Chargers: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 18. New Orleans Saints: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma State 19. Philadelphia Eagles: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati 20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

There are many ways the Jets could go at No. 4 and No. 10. There are a lot of variables involved and a lot of needs on a 4-13 team.

Receivers like Wilson and Burks are game changing receivers with big catch radiuses, who adjust well to the deep ball and they have excellent abilities to pick up yardage after short range catches. These two fit the exact prototype of the kind of receivers Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson needs.

McBride is someone the Jets coaching staff worked with at the Senior Bowl, and he is someone who could add a lot to the tight end position.

Gardner would change the entire complexion of the Jets’ secondary. He a shutdown corner in the truest sense. He an extremely aggressive, smooth and athletic pass defender, who did not allow a touchdown in his college career. Gardner is a playmaker who reminds me of Champ Bailey.

No matter what the Jets do, they have got to walk out of the first round with two dynamic difference makers who can help New York win.

The most dominant personalities in this draft are Thibodeaux and Ekwonu, and that is why I have them mocked to the Jets. They are the two players who could come in and move the meter the most, when it comes to changing the culture in New York.

