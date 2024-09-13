New York Jets Star Listed As Questionable in Advance of Tennessee Titans Game
The New York Jets announced injury designations on Friday in advance of Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans.
The player to watch for the Jets is cornerback D.J. Reed.
He has been a limited participant all week due to a sore knee, but on Friday, he did not participate in the final workout and was listed as questionable for the game.
Otherwise, both the Jets (0-1) and the Titans (0-1) look relatively healthy going into a game where both are seeking their first wins of the season.
New York listed offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran day off on Thursday), cornerback Michael Carter II (ankle), defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (triceps), safety Ashtyn Davis (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) on their final injury report.
All were full participants and only Clemons is questionable for Sunday.
The only limited participant on Friday was defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, who has been out this week due to the birth of his child. He is expected to play.
Saleh said Williams is expected to play more against Tennessee. The veteran receiver, who tore his ACL last year, only played nine snaps in the season opener. The Jets have remained conservative with his ramp-up to full-time play but feel comfortable giving him more work on Sunday.
The Titans added cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant with a hip issue. They also listed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as a limited participant for a veteran rest day.
Also on the report were guard Peter Skoronski (neck), safety Jamal Adams (hip), guard Dillon Radunz (rib) and linebacker Otis Reese IV (concussion). None of the their players have an injury designation going into the game.
Adams is notable because he’s a former Jet and sat out Week 1 due to his injury recovery.
Earlier this week, New York announced they had signed interior lineman Connor McGovern to their practice squad and released running back Xazavian Valladay. McGovern, who played with the Jets for four seasons, is considered a depth addition at both the center and right guard positions.
New York made one other signing earlier this week as they signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon to the practice squad.
They have five players on their reserved/injured list with more significant injuries, including linebacker Zaire Barnes, who was moved there before Monday’s game.
The others are defensive lineman Leki Fotu, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, wide receiver Malik Taylor and tight end Kenny Yeboah.