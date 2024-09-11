New York Jets Re-Sign Intriguing Linebacker to Practice Squad
The New York Jets announced on Wednesday they signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon to the practice squad, giving them some additional roster depth going into the Tennessee Titans game on Sunday.
The Jets (0-1) moved linebacker Zaire Barnes to their reserved/injured list before Monday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers. To address the depth his move vacated, New York signed Sam Equavoen from their practice squad.
The 31-year-old re-signed with the Jets in May after he explored free agency.
He was primarily a special teams performer with New York in 2023. Equavoen is now the backup to Jamien Sherwood and one of only two backup linebackers on the active roster, along with Chazz Surratt.
The signing of Sirmon brings the Jets’ practice squad to 17 players. He is unlikely to be activated against the Titans unless New York suffers another injury in that position group.
The Jets are familiar with Sirmon, who signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in May out of Cal. He went through training camp with New York and played 78 snaps in the preseason.
He was waived on Aug. 27 and was not signed by another team.
With the Golden Bears, and before that the Washington Huskies, he played six collegiate seasons and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022 as he led Cal with 104 tackles to go along with career-highs in tackles for loss (six), sacks (3.5) and passes defended (four).
The following season, he was limited to half the year as he suffered a season-ending injury. He finished with 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and two passes defended.
He might end up becoming a coach once his playing days are over. His father, Peter Sirmon, played in the NFL and is Cal’s defensive coordinator. His cousin, Jacob Sirmon, played for the Cleveland Browns.
The Jets also moved offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to the reserve/injured list before the Niners game and signed Jake Hanson from the practice squad. Hanson is now listed as the backup at right guard to Alijah Vera-Tucker.
The rest of the practice squad includes wide receiver Jason Brownlee, offensive lineman Obinna Eze, tight end Anthony Firsker, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, defensive back Jaylen Key, tight end Zack Kuntz, offensive lineman Kohl Levao, quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Marcelino McCray-Ball, safety Jarius Monroe, running back Kene Nwangwu, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, wide receiver Brandon Smith, defensive back Tre Swilling and running back Xazavian Valladay.