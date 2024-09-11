Keys to Success as New York Jets Face Tennessee Titans Seeking First Win
The New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans have been acquaintances since the American Football League days in the 1960s. But, these days, thanks to the NFL’s regimented schedule, they only get to meet each other every three years.
No matter — it’s still a meaningful game to both the Jets (0-1) and the Titans (0-1), who are coming off hard-luck losses in Week 1.
The Jets are looking for positives after giving up eight straight San Francisco scores in their 32-19 loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Jets’ defense did hold the Niners to six field goals. But, San Francisco still scored and the level of rushing yards allowed without facing 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is going to cause some introspection.
The Titans blew a 17-point lead against a rookie quarterback — Caleb Williams — in their 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. It was the head-coaching debut of Brian Callahan.
Both teams need a win. But the Jets are already at the bottom of the AFC East, as all three of their rivals won on opening weekend.
Here are the Jets’ three keys to success against the Titans.
Calm the Defensive Waters
One can dress up the Jets’ defensive performance any way one wants, but it was way less than ideal. This is a unit that was among the best in the NFL a year ago and San Francisco slowly, but surely, wore it out with a former practice squad running back and two offensive stars that didn’t practice all preseason. The defense should have been better.
After the game, coach Robert Saleh said his players were “trying to do too much.” That means a couple of things. First, players got out of position, either by guessing on formations or being fooled by misdirection. Second, the scout was well off the mark. Now, the latter can be pinned on it being the first game of the season. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to trot out last year’s game plan. He’s going to tweak it.
The former? That’s on the Jets. The tendency is to try to overcorrect when you get grinded down like that. The Jets shouldn’t. They’re a talented unit. New York should lean on the things it does best and trust the scout, now that everyone has a game under their belts.
Pound the Rock
Break down the Niners loss and one thing sticks out — running back Breece Hall only had 64 yards on 15 carries. Now, the Jets also had only 49 total plays because San Francisco was so effective on offense it held the ball for 38 minutes. By the second half, New York had to give Aaron Rodgers more runway to throw the ball.
But, long-term, Hall has to eat, as they say. That won’t be easy against Tennessee, which gave up just 84 rushing yards against the Bears. In fact, Tennessee’s defense held the Bears to only 148 yards.
But, Chicago is a young team with a rookie quarterback. The Jets are a mature team with a former MVP behind the wheel. Still, he’s 40 and you want to keep him healthy. One of the best ways to do that is to put the ball in Hall’s hands early and often.
Get the Pass Rush Going
Tennessee’s Will Levis a second-year quarterback who is not only still learning the ropes of the NFL but learning the ropes of a new offense installed by Callahan. This is a good time for the Jets’ pass rush, which struggled against the 49ers, to get him.
New York managed just one sack of San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy. Worse than that, the Jets exerted little pressure. Per ESPN, the two ends that went square-up with veteran left tackle Trent Williams — who only ended his holdout last week — managed no pressures in 17 snaps.
The line did have 12 overall pressures on Purdy, but he handled it like a champ. After all, you don’t lead your team to a Super Bowl by panicking.
If the Jets pin their ears back on Levis and the Titans, they’re likely to get better results.