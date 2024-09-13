Former New York Jets Star, Titans Safety Says 'It's Go Time' On Sunday
Jamal Adams missed last weekend's season opener for his new team, the Tennessee Titans, but there is no way the former New York Jets safety is missing Sunday's game in Nashville.
Adams sat out the opener against the Chicago Bears as he was still recovering from a hip injury. All week he's been a full participant in workouts leading up to Sunday's contest, and he told reporters earlier this week how much he respected the Jets’ organization and how amped he was for the opportunity to face the team that drafted him.
"I respect the hell out of the Jets,” Adams said. “They drafted me. I mean, the Jets is tatted on me, man. It's part of my story.”
He went on to talk about his family history.
His father, George, was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round in 1985 out of Kentucky. The running back played seven years in the league and won a Super Bowl with the Giants.
His mother is from Yonkers, just outside of New York City. He said he still has family in the area and still has a home there.
“I am not making it bigger than what it is,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for everybody over there. I am looking forward to the opportunity."
The only thing that might make this better for Adams is if the game was a road trip to New York. But, instead, the Titans will host the Jets at 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday.
Even if it weren’t the Jets, Adams made it clear he’s ready to play.
“I’ll be there. It’s go time,” he said to reporters in Nashville.
New York selected Adams in the first round (No. 6 overall) out of LSU in 2017. In his first three seasons he grew into one of the best safeties in the NFL. He opened his career as an All-Rookie selection in 2017, followed by second-team All-Pro honors in 2018 and first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. He was a Pro Bowl selection both of those seasons.
After the 2019 season, Adams skipped voluntary workouts and asked for a contract extension after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. He ultimately asked for a trade and New York moved him to the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2020.
He faced the Jets later that season.
With the Seahawks, he played the next four seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and earned another second-team All-Pro nod. This past offseason he signed a one-year contract with Tennessee.