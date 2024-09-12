New York Jets Lure Back Former Veteran Center to Practice Squad
The New York Jets announced on Wednesday they signed former center Connor McGovern to their practice squad and released running back Xazavian Valladay.
The Jets are preparing to face the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Sunday in Nashville, as both teams are looking for their first victory of the season.
Injuries paved the way for New York (0-1) to bring back the 31-year-old veteran after four seasons with the team.
Before Monday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets moved offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer to the reserve/injured list and signed Jake Hanson from the practice squad. For now he is the backup at right guard to Alijah Vera-Tucker.
McGovern’s experience at both center and right guard helps New York if they get into a bind with another injury further into the season.
Last year, he only played seven games with the Jets before he went on injured reserve. Before that, he played most of the previous three seasons with New York, as he joined the franchise before the 2020 season after signing a three-year, $27 million deal.
In four seasons, he started 55 games.
The Jets opted not to re-sign McGovern in favor of second-year center Joe Tippmann, and he was unable to find a new team to land with.
Before he joined New York, he played three seasons with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He did not play as a rookie.
In the three seasons after his rookie year, he started all but one game for Denver, splitting time between right guard and center.
Earlier Wednesday, the Jets announced they signed linebacker Jackson Sirmon to the practice squad. He was an undrafted free agent this year who signed with New York in May, participated in training camp and in all three preseason games before he was released in late August.
Sirmon got the call after the Jets moved linebacker Zaire Barnes to their reserved/injured list and signed Sam Equavoen from their practice squad.
The rest of the Jets’ practice squad includes wide receiver Jason Brownlee, offensive lineman Obinna Eze, tight end Anthony Firsker, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, defensive back Jaylen Key, tight end Zack Kuntz, offensive lineman Kohl Levao, quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Marcelino McCray-Ball, safety Jarius Monroe, running back Kene Nwangwu, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, wide receiver Brandon Smith and defensive back Tre Swilling.