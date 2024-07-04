Three Crucial Questions Jets Must Answer during Training Camp
In fewer than three weeks time, New York Jets' veterans will be present in Florham Park for the team's preseason training camp.
With future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers ready to run the show, there are plenty of reasons for optimism as the Jets attempt to end a 13-year postseason drought. The 40-year-old field general will play behind a remade offensive line and he'll have two emerging star playmakers — running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson — at his disposal.
On defense, New York returns all of the key pieces from that unit that has ranked amongst the NFL's Top 4 each of the last two seasons. The Jets feature players with All-Pro credentials on the defensive line, in the linebacking corps and in the secondary.
While the Jets appear ready to contend in 2024, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in Florham Park. There are multiple questions lingering in the air and New York needs to find the right answers in order to reach its potential.
Here are three questions that are likely on every Jets fan's mind with training camp set to kick off on July 23.
Will Haason Reddick have a new deal by the time camp starts, and if not, will he show up?
After letting homegrown Bryce Huff walk to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, the Jets traded for double-digit sack machine Haason Reddick. Prior to the deal, however, the soon-to-be 30-year-old expressed his desire for a new contract and his sentiment apparently remains the same despite the team change.
Reddick skipped out on Jets' voluntary OTAs and was a no-show at mandatory June minicamp.
"I spoke to him over the weekend, appreciate the dialogue. He's in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know, he's choosing to sit out this one, unexcused," said head coach Robert Saleh prior to taking the field for a June 11 minicamp practice.
Reddick projects to start opposite 2022 first-round edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. The sooner he shows up for work, the better it'll be for his new team.
Will the offensive line take enough reps together and congeal in time for Week 1?
New York overhauled what was a battered, underperforming offensive line this offseason. The Jets replaced three starters along the starting five and drafted their left tackle of the future.
Even though proven veterans like Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses are capable of stepping in and making an immediate impact, an offensive line is best when it operates as a unit in lock-step.
First, the Jets' primary offensive linemen must develop a rapport with one another. Then, they have to stay healthy and available.
"You always want continuity. I mean, it's across the board on all offense," said offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "I think you look as the season goes on, the healthiest teams are usually hitting their stride and doing very well. You have to always plan for that, so the more you can mix and match them just for those instances is very important, but at the same time, the longer you can keep the front five going together it's always going to build a strong bond."
The Jets severely lacked week-to-week continuity along its starting offensive line. Injuries forced New York to use 12 different starting combinations in 17 games.
Which offensive playmakers will emerge as complements to RB1 Breece Hall and WR1 Garrett Wilson?
Rodgers has already built a great on-field relationship with Garrett Wilson, but who will become his second-favorite target in the passing game? Mike Williams is an intriguing option, but he'll likely need some time to return to form.
Training camp will provide an opportunity to test out third-round rookie Malachi Corley and determine if he's ready to be a Week 1 contributor. Meanwhile, will Rodgers's presence reinvigorate veteran receiver Allen Lazard?
The Jets must figure out what they can get out of second-year Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee, who both made the team as undrafted free agents last year.
At the running back position, New York must identify the best backup for Hall amongst an inexperienced group.