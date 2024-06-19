Jets Head-Scratching Decisions Responsible for Haason Reddick Mess
Did the New York Jets bother to think it out ahead of time?
The initial decision was puzzling enough, and the follow-up move to trade for disgruntled edge rusher Haason Reddick reaches the level of stunning.
Showing little interest in re-signing homegrown pass rusher Bryce Huff, the Jets watched their 2023 sacks leader land a three-year contract, reportedly worth $51 million, from the Philadelphia Eagles.
In their public comments since Huff left for Philadelphia, both Jets' head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich have dished out plenty of praise for the former undrafted player who thrived in their system.
"Bryce, elite, elite pass rusher. He closes games,“ said Saleh in late March. "People want to say that all he does is rush the passer but all Mariano Rivera did was close 9th innings."
When it comes to comparing greatness, it doesn't get more complimentary than being mentioned in the same breath as New York Yankees legendary relief pitcher Mariano Rivera. Saleh's words reveal Huff's value and hint that the head coach preferred not to lose the emerging performer.
"It's always disappointing when you lose a player of that caliber," said Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "I had so much respect for him, not just the player that he is, but the human being that he is and the impact that he had not only on the field but in our locker room."
It's understandable if the Jets determined that Huff's price tag was too high, especially considering the heavy financial investment made in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the blockbuster deal that cornerback Sauce Gardner will eventually command.
If salary was the concern that prevented them from re-signing Huff, however, then why would the Jets trade for an older replacement who is said to want even more money than the $15.5 million he's reportedly due this season?
Huff is 26 years old while Reddick will turn 30 in September. The former totaled 10.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2023. Seeing nearly twice as many defensive snaps as Huff, Reddick accounted for 11.0 sacks 23 quarterback hits.
It's unclear if Reddick communicated his intention to forego voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp camp to team brass, but New York surely had the foresight to realize it was a possibility prior to finalizing a trade, no?
Instead of taking a chance on an unknown commodity, the Jets could have kept one of their own at a similar price and wouldn't have needed to surrender a draft asset in the process.
Maybe, there's no training camp holdout and maybe Reddick quickly becomes acclimated to the Jets' operation on defense. There's also the possibility the distraction continues into the summer with no promise Reddick's production will meet his potential.
No matter how it all shakes out, it sure seems that general manager Joe Douglas and Co. could've saved everyone from uncertainty and aggravation by simply re-signing Huff.