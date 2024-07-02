New York Jets' Remade Offensive Line Should Pay Huge Dividends for Offense
The New York Jets' offensive line rebuild has earned rave reviews from analysts around the NFL.
The latest positive feedback comes from Pro Football Focus, which graded the Top 10 offensive lines heading into the 2024 season.
PFF analyst Zoltan Buday placed the Jets' front five at No. 5 overall — one spot behind that No. 4 Cleveland Browns and one spot ahead of the No. 6 Atlanta Falcons. The Detroit Lions topped the list.
New York dramatically made over its offensive line, using all available avenues to replace three starters.
The most substantial upgrade on the Jets' line is happening at left tackle. New York signed longtime Dallas Cowboys' stalwart Tyron Smith to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers's blindside. The 33-year-old Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowl performer.
"From a leadership role, experience role, the guy has played a lot of football. He's done a really, really fine job throughout his whole career and it's great to have a veteran on that left side right now," said Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May.
In addition to Smith, the Jets used the No. 11 overall draft pick on a potential franchise left tackle. Penn State's Olu Fashanu will likely spend his rookie season as the primary blindside backup.
New York secured a new starting right tackle, too, welcoming Morgan Moses back into the fold. The 33-year-old Moses started for the Jets in 2021 before spending two years with the Baltimore Ravens.
On the interior, the Jets swapped out left guard Laken Tomlinson in favor of free-agent signee John Simpson. Joe Tippmann, a 2023 second-rounder, remains at center while former first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker is the probable starter at right guard.
New York exercised the fifth-year option for the versatile Vera-Tucker, who is working his way back from an Achilles tear that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
"The longer you can keep the front five going together it's always going to build a strong bond," said Hackett.
Continuity along the offensive line was non-existent for the Jets last year. New York was forced to use 12 different starting combinations over 17 games. With instability across the front five, the offense was one of the NFL's least-efficient units. The Jets ranked 31st in yards per play (4.34) last year.
Hoping for a different fate in 2024, the Jets pieced together a battle-tested bunch that projects as one of the league's best.