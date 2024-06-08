Aaron Rodgers Continues Love Fest with New York Jets' Receiver
The reports and video clips alone are enough to excite any New York Jets' fan with a pulse.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' latest endorsement provides further evidence that his chemistry with wide receiver Garrett Wilson is real. Indeed, it appears as if a special QB-WR connection is brewing in Florham Park.
After the final scheduled Phase 3 OTAs practice on Friday, Rodgers posted an ode to Wilson on his personal Instagram story.
Sharing a video clip of a no-look pass from Rodgers to Wilson, the future Hall of Fame quarterback applied a text overlay that said "5 is really good" in bold green lettering. The four-time NFL MVP tagged Wilson's Instagram account at the bottom of the post.
After wearing No. 17 for his first two seasons as a pro, Wilson switched to his college era No. 5 in 2024.
The crispness of the Rodgers-Wilson connection has been a major storyline during selected OTAs practices open to the media. The two men seemingly provide the Jets' social media staff with daily content as no-look passes and acrobatic catches have become the new norm.
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who attended Jets' OTAs practice, last week singled out the QB-WR duo while appearing on "The Insiders."
"When Aaron Rodgers throws it to Garrett Wilson, the ball never hits the ground," said Baldinger, a former NFL offensive lineman.
Baldinger gave Wilson, already a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, a rave review.
"You just see an elite receiver making one acrobatic catch after another. He stands out," he said.
After being selected No. 10 overall by the Jets in 2022, Wilson has been the team's leading receiver to the tune of 178 catches and 2,145 yards. He immediately built a noticeable rapport with Rodgers in 2023.
Only two weeks after being traded to New York, Rodgers was comfortable enough to compare Wilson to Las Vegas Raiders' All-Pro Davante Adams in terms of NFL potential.
"Obviously Garrett, he's a talented guy. I threw him a pass today. I just kinda turned and was like 'wow,'" said Rodgers last year.
In particular, Rodgers was impressed with Wilson's route running and ability to get out breaks.
"His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks. There's another 17 [Davante Adams] I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody. The explosiveness, in and out of breaks, to the 17 here, is pretty similar," said Rodgers.
All of the information about what this offense for the Jets could be this season continues to be positive as they to get back into the playoffs.