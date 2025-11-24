Jets RB Breece Hall, Aaron Glenn Discuss Costly Fumble Vs. Ravens
It wasn't the New York Jets' day overall on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
New York did some things well. The defense looked very solid overall against a difficult Ravens offense, for example. The Jets ended up losing, 23-10, but were in the contest for much of the game. One play that had a big impact on the loss, though, as a fumble by Jets running back Breece Hall with just under seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Hall got the ball on 2nd and five from the 13-yard line and almost got into the end zone, but fumbled after being stripped by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. At that point, the Jets were down 20-10 and had the momentum.
After the play, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was seen walking up the sideline supporting the young back. Hall opened up about the fumble and Glenn after the contest, as seen in a clip shared to social media by SNY.
"Really, he was just holding me up because I was dog tired," Hall said. "I was mad at myself, but I'm also dog tired. He was just making sure I was good. When it comes to stuff like that, my coaches know me well enough, like, I'm not the type of player they need to yell at or really say anything to. They know I beat myself up a lot. I'm very hard on myself. They kind of just give me a moment. All of my teammates came over to me to console me, which I appreciate them for. They know, like, I don't like to make mistakes so that's the biggest thing. At the end of the day, you've got to go play the next play."
Glenn was asked about Hall after the game and came to his defense, also seen in a video shared to social media by SNY.
"I love that player," Glenn said. "He's a damn good player for us, and he's gonna fight for every yard. And we all know, once you're fighting for every yard, we have to be able to protect the ball. And their guys did a really good job of going after it and getting it and man, we had him going trying to get him involved as much as we can, as you guys saw from the game. Man, that was one of those times where they made a good play and took it out...
"He's my guy, he's my guy," Glenn continued. "And, you know what, (explicit) happens. And you don't want it to happen, but it did. The one thing I didn't want him to do is hold his head down. Because I know exactly how he felt in that situation, and I don't want that player to ever get down on himself. We're behind him, every player is behind him, and I think that you saw that from the defensive players coming up and talking to him also, because he's a Hell of a player for us."
It was an unlucky play, but now the Jets' focus is on to the Atlanta Falcons.