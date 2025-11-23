Instant Takeaways From Jets 23-10 Loss Vs. Ravens
The New York Jets made a change at quarterback ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but finished with the same result as last week.
New York hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 23-10, at M&T Bank Stadium. With the loss, the Jets fell to 2-9 on the season. The Ravens improved to 6-5 on the season.
With that being said, let's take a look at the impact of the Week 12 loss for the Jets.
The Jets dropped to 2-9 on the season
Quarterback Position/Passing Attack
Tyrod Tylor got his second start of the season for the Jets, and first with Justin Fields healthy. He looked just like how you'd expect. Taylor went 17-for-28 passing for 222 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the bright side, the Jets took some chances downfield and finished with the most passing yards in a game since Week 8.
Breece Hall led the passing attack with 75 yards on four catches on four targets. John Metchie III led the way in receptions with six on seven targets. He tallied 65 receiving yards and a touchdown. Adonai Mitchell showed a knack for separation like last week against the New England Patriots, but he hauled in just two of his seven targets for 42 yards.
Aaron Glenn's message
"I think that's one of the reasons why our guys play so freakin' hard -- they see what we're building, they see what we're about and they want to be a part of it and that makes me excited for the players and excited for what we're trying to build. It's not where we want to be ... I'm going to sit here and say that. We don't want to be 2-9, but I don understand this, there's some underlying things, some foundational things we're excited about. We just have to make sure the record catches up with those things that we're doing."
Strong defensive performance
It's easy to look at the final score and be negative, but the defense was very good on Sunday. They held Lamar Jackson to just 153 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. They held Derrick Henry to just 64 rushing yards on two carries as well.
Jamien Sherwood was dominant throughout the contest. He led both teams with 13 total tackles. Quincy Williams was very good as well with six tackles.
Final takeaway
The Jets entered the contest at 2-8. This was a game without high expectations. The Jets had a gritty performance and were right in the game late. The defense was the biggest bright spot along with Metchie specifically. Now, it's time to flush the loss and get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons next week.