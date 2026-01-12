Difficult Decisions Loom For Jets, Including Breece Hall's Future

The New York Jets went 3-14 throughout the 2025 National Football League season and will have to chart a new path forward this offseason.

For New York, one thing that is fortunate is the fact that the team doesn't need to hire a new head coach or general manager this offseason. That was the case last offseason. The Jets went through a long, in-depth process interviewing candidates after the regular season ended in 2024. They landed on Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn and both are still in place.

Obviously things didn't go as planned this season, but the franchise will be able to dive right in on the roster this offseason and now Mougey and Glenn have more experience under their belts. First and foremost, there will be a chunk of internal free agents to think about right away.

The Jets have a lot of free pending free agents on their hands

Jets Pending Free Agents, per Spotrac (24)



Breece Hall

Andre Cisco

Tyrod Taylor

John Simpson

Quincy Williams

Alijah Vera-Tucker

Tony Adams

Josh Reynolds

Isaiah Oliver

John Metchie III (RFA)

Kris Boyd

Kene Nwangwu

Stone Smartt

Jelani Woods

Chukwuma Okorafor

Andrew Beck

Jay Tufele

Max Mitchell

Michael Clemons

Xavier Newman-Johnson

Ja'Sir Taylor

Cam Jones (RFA)

Jowon Briggs (ERFA)

Marcelino McCrary-Ball (RFA)

Of this group, the big names to watch are Hall, Williams, Simpson, and Vera-Tucker. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted that the Jets are "likely" to choose between Simpson and Vera-Tucker.

Mougey was asked about Hall once the regular season came to an end. He noted that Hall is a "good player" and the team wants to bring back as many good players as possible.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

If the Jets want Hall back, they have financial might and the franchise tag at their disposal.

Williams, the one-time All-Pro, has been a key cog for this Jets defense, but had a roller coaster of a season with trade rumors and a short-term benching.

