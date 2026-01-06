Jets Fueling Hopes Breece Hall Will Return In 2026

If you're a New York Jets fan who wants to see Breece Hall back with the franchise in 2025, it sounds like you're just like general manager Darren Mougey.

On Tuesday, Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and answered questions. Hall's future with the franchise was brought up seeing as he is arguably the team's most high-profile pending free agent and arguably the top running back who could be heading to the open market. Mougey made it clear he wants Hall back when asked about his future.

"Breece is a good player," Mougey said. "I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I probably met with 50 players yesterday. Met with Breece yesterday. Had a lot of good conversations."

Darren Mougey on Breece Hall pic.twitter.com/2GuZ3i1Vej — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 6, 2026

In a season of negatives, Hall was the biggest overall bright spot for the franchise, even with seemingly endless trade rumors. The Jets didn't trade him last offseason when the noise was loud and followed suit ahead of the trade deadline, despite the fact that the team traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Hall was great in 2025. He had 1,065 rushing yards, a new career high for the 24-year-old, to go along with four rushing scores, 36 catches, 350 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown in 16 games. Hall finished 14th in the league in total yards from scrimmage (1,415) and would've been higher if he hadn't missed the season finale. One thing that should get the fanbase excited is the fact that Hall actually finished just ahead of Saquon Barkley in total scrimmage yards, despite a sloppy Jets offense in general.

Despite all of the outside noise, Mougey and Glenn have been consistent with their messaging around Hall since they took over the franchise. These are two guys who seemingly want to have the young back in New York and even if the two sides don't come to terms on a deal, they can use the franchise tag if they really want him. This should be considered positive if you're in the group of the fanbase that wants him back for at least one more year.

