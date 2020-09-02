Kerryon Johnson faces some stiff competition for the No. 1 running back job in Motown, and it won't only come from rookie runner D'Andre Swift.

It's going to also come from Alabama product Bo Scarbrough, a second-year back who started five games in place of Johnson a year ago while Johnson was hurt.

Scarbrough played in six games total in 2019, and rushed for 377 yards and a score on 89 carries.

Currently, he's slotted in as the No. 3 RB in the Lions' backfield. But, he could be in store for an uptick in carries to start the season, depending on how severe Swift's upper left leg injury is.

Swift missed almost two weeks of training camp practice due to the ailment, and has only been a limited participant since returning to the practice field in Allen Park.

It could also affect how many reps he receives going into Detroit's regular season opener Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears.

If it does, Scarbrough should be the beneficiary of additional reps.

The only issue with that potential scenario is that Scarbrough has also been dealing with an injury throughout training camp.

Neither the type of injury or severity of the ailment has been revealed. However, it was significant enough that he missed multiple practices in a row.

He returned to the practice field Monday, and participated in individual drills.

As for what he will do in 2020, ESPN NFL prognosticator Mike Clay projects that the 23-year-old -- who will turn 24 Sept. 29 -- will finish with 33 rushes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Due to the fact that he's now competing with both Johnson and Swift for carries, it is fair to say that his rushing attempts should go down, as should the yards he gains on the ground.

He could still be a valuable No. 3 back, though, especially because of the injury-proneness of the two backs ahead of him on the depth chart.

My prediction is that he rushes 39 times for 177 yards and a TD this upcoming season.

