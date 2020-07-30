Lions a Best Bet to Win Week 1 against the Bears

Last season, the Detroit Lions had their struggles against the Chicago Bears.

Against their divisional rival, Detroit lost both contests, and went on to have a disappointing season in head coach Matt Patricia's second with the organization.

In Chicago, Detroit lost, 20-13, in quarterback Jeff Driskel's Lions debut.

On Thanksgiving, quarterback David Blough was under center; yet, the result was the same.

In front of a national television audience, Detroit lost, 24-20.

Despite Detroit's struggles, oddsmakers have made the Lions a one-point betting favorite in Week 1 of the NFL season, per BetOnline.ag.

In a recent listing of way-too-early best bets for Week 1, Detroit coming away victorious against Chicago is actually listed as a surefire bet to earn some extra dollars.

In Week 1 of the 2020 season, the Lions will play host at Ford Field to a Bears team that finished 2019 with an 8-8 record.

Detroit finished last season on a nine-game losing streak, and finished with an underwhelming 3-12-1 record.

According to CBS Sports,

"Last year, one of the easiest ways to make money gambling on the NFL was to bet against the Lions. That being said, my decision to bet on the Lions here is more of a bet against the Bears. One other thing I don't like about the Bears is that they've lost six straight regular season openers. I'll be betting the Lions in this game, unless Matthew Stafford decides to sit out the season, then I might change my mind."

Related

NFL Players Opting Out Deserve Support

All Lions: Lions Completely Left Off NFL.com's Top 100 Players List

Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List