SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Teammates Rib Kerryon Johnson over Him Being 'Knee Brace Guy'

John Maakaron

This season, Detroit's offense is looking to finally achieve a certain level of balance. 

In offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's first year in the Motor City, the Lions excelled in the passing game, but were unable to gain much traction running the football. 

Part of the issue involved the constant injuries to running back Kerryon Johnson. 

In his first two seasons, he missed a combined 14 games. 

Now that Johnson has returned and is healthy, his focus has been on staying active and working with rookie D'Andre Swift to form a dynamic one-two punch in the Lions' backfield.

It has been observed that throughout training camp, Johnson has been utilizing a knee brace.

"Oh, yeah. Me and the knee brace -- we're one person. I work with it. It works for me. I used it all offseason. Used it when I was coming back last season. That's just the new me," Johnson said.

"I'm the knee brace guy," he further commented. "Everybody jokes about it. It feels great. I like having a knee brace on. It helps me out a lot. Gives me a little peace of mind as well. My main focus has been without the OTA session, without the summer or without in-person meetings and things like that, just making sure that everybody is working on the same page."

Portland Trail Blazers fan

Recently, Johnson has been sharing his support of a team currently playing in the NBA's bubble located in Orlando, Fla.

"I've been a Blazers fan probably for quite some time," Johnson said. 

He added, "Damian Lillard is my favorite player now. So, it was Dwyane Wade. Dwyane Wade retired. Damian Lillard took my throne. I've been a 'Dame' fan for a long time. Just started out using them on NBA 2K a lot, and ended up just killing my brother multiple times with them. And I'm like, 'Man, let's check them out in real life.' I've just always admired the way he carries himself. That's a tough conference that he's in."

USATSI_14784390_168388382_lowres
Photo Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLCKirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 2

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' second day of padded training camp practice.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Check the Report: Daniel Kelly Scouts DE Julian Okwara

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Detroit Lions' Julian Okwara

Daniel Kelly

by

Tefkam

Latest Criticism of Detroit Lions Is Pointless

As ex-Lions players continue to criticize their former team, read more about the negative impact of their constant gripes.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Danny Shelton Poised to Make Fans Forget about Damon 'Snacks' Harrison

Read more on why Danny Shelton will make supporters of the Detroit Lions forget about Damon 'Snacks' Harrison.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame Players: A Complete History

There are 21 former Lions enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including 15 who played most of their career in the Motor City.

Andrew Harner

by

Lions4Ever

Matt Patricia: Time for Lions to Get into 'Third Preseason Game Mode'

Matt Patricia talks about what he's doing to get the Detroit Lions into "third preseason game mode"

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 3 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 3

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' third day of padded training camp practice.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 5 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

Jeff Okudah Records 'Confidence'-Boosting Interception against Matthew Stafford

Read more on the interception Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah recorded against Matthew Stafford on Day 4 of padded training camp practice

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever