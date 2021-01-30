2021 Mock Draft Roundup: QB Trey Lance Emerges

Many of the latest mock drafts have the Detroit Lions drafting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick.

With the news that Matthew Stafford is available on the trade market, several of the latest mock drafts have the Detroit Lions utilizing the No. 7 overall pick on a quarterback.

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has experience working with a rookie quarterback, as Justin Herbert was thrust into the role of starter for the Los Angeles Chargers after veteran Tyrod Taylor suffered a lung injury.

Let’s explore who experts believe Detroit is selecting in this year's NFL draft.

It is interesting to note that a couple of different quarterbacks have emerged as the definitive pick for the Lions.

Quarterback Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance is currently being mocked by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Steve Palazzolo), WalterFootball, CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson), The Draft Network (Jordan Reid), Pro Football Network, Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre), Drafttek

Quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State

ESPN (Mel Kiper), CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), The Athletic

In The Athletic's latest mock draft, Detroit is selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 7 pick.

As Dane Brugler explains,

"I don’t expect this projection to be popular among the Lions’ fanbase because Matthew Stafford isn’t what is wrong with the organization. But Detroit is a franchise in need of a makeover and an intriguing option this offseason would be to trade Stafford for draft picks, sign a veteran stopgap quarterback and draft a talented quarterback like Fields. Although I have my questions about his passing vision and ability to efficiently work his reads, Fields has the size, mobility and upside as a passer to warrant this selection."

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

ESPN (Todd McShay), CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

The Draft Network (Benjamin Solak), Pro Football Focus

Quarterback Zach Wilson, BYU

Pro Football Network (Oliver Hodgkinson), Sports Illustrated (Ric Serritella)

"With the news that Detroit will part ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason and the new regime looking to start over, the selection of Wilson signals the dawn of a new era in Motown," Serritella writes."

