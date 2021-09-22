Penei Sewell Has Not Allowed a Sack Playing Left Tackle Since 2018

Rookie Penei Sewell is making the Detroit Lions decision to move him back to right tackle very difficult.

The play of rookie Penei Sewell at left tackle through the first two weeks of the 2021 season has been stellar.

He has not allowed a sack playing on the left side of the offensive line since Week 4 of 2018, when the 20-year-old was still playing college football at Oregon.

In a recent radio interview, head coach Dan Campbell expressed that he has seen Detroit's 2021 first round draft pick grow over the past couple of weeks.

"He's been pretty steady, and once again, he continues to grow," Campbell said. "I'll tell you what I like is even in the preseason and now that we're two weeks in, he's faced a number of different players -- different types of players, players with length, players with speed, players that are longer, that are a little shorter, quick burst and all these different things."

Against the Green Bay Packers, Sewell's effective run blocking skills were again on display, and the Packers edge rushers did not significantly impact Detroit's offense throughout all four quarters.

"You're seeing him grow," Campbell explained further. "And that's what I think is pretty exciting. But he's been pretty steady over there. He's getting a little bit better and a little bit better. I'll say this again, when you're not really thinking about him as you begin the game plan, that's a good thing. We're still mindful, and we certainly don't want to leave him out there to dry, but man, he's doing well."

