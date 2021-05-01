Grading Lions' Selection of Amon-Ra St. Brown

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff now has a rookie wideout to throw the football to, after the Lions selected Amon-Ra St. Brown with their first pick of the fourth round (No. 112 overall).

The Lions were strongly in need of depth at the wideout position, after losing Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola off of last year's roster.

St. Brown, whose brother Equanimeous is a wide receiver who plays for the Green Bay Packers, told reporters via Zoom that he felt Friday was a bittersweet evening for him, because he felt he would have already been selected by then.

As a result, he is very happy to be joining Detroit's roster, to prove to others that he belongs in the league.

One concern many will point to is St. Brown's shorter stature, as he is a receiver who is under 6-foot.

When the film is turned on, his crisp route-running will certainly stand out, and it should aid Goff in his first season in Motown.

True to his word, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been willing to let the board come to him, and has been selecting players he feels will complement the other members of the roster.

He succeeded with the selection of St. Brown.

Grade: B+

Picks made so far in 2021 NFL Draft:

Detroit's remaining draft pick for 2021:

Round 7, No. 257 overall

How to watch 2021 NFL Draft: