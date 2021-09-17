Is Jared Goff Checking In on Former Team?

Read more on Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's comments regarding his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

Jared Goff might be gone from Los Angeles, but it doesn't mean he won't check in on his former team from time to time.

The ex-L.A. Rams signal-caller admitted during his press conference Thursday that he tuned in to his former squad when it took on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

"Yeah, they had a great game," Goff said. "I saw some of my buddies go out there, and they played well. It was good."

The now Matthew Stafford-led Rams handled the Bears with relative ease, coming out on top in the Week 1 contest, 34-14. Stafford finished his regular season debut in L.A. 20-of-26 through the air, with 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Goff and the Lions dropped their season-opening tilt with the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33. The new Detroit starter under center finished the contest 38-of-57 for 338 yards, three touchdowns and a lone interception.

It's going to be "a challenge" facing Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers didn't look his three-time MVP self a week ago against the New Orleans Saints.

The longtime Green Bay Packers starting passer completed just 53.6 of his passes, and threw for only 133 yards, to go along with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The 37-year-old also posted the worst Total QBR of the week, according to ESPN.com, with a dismal 17.2 mark.

It was far from Rodgers-esque. Yet, as Goff put it Thursday, it will still be "a challenge" for Detroit's defense to face the future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Week 2.

"Anytime you play a guy of his caliber, a Hall of Fame player, as good as he is, it's always a challenge," Goff said. "It's not my challenge, but it'll be our defense's challenge and he'll be ready."

Goff & Co. take on Rodgers and the Packers from Lambeau Field Monday night, as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. EST.

