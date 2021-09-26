Predictions: Ravens-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 3 contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Christian Booher

Both teams come into this game struggling defensively. However, the Ravens have more threats on offense. Lamar Jackson is a tough assignment for this defense, whose linebackers struggle in the pass game and are often a step slow in the run game. Devoting players to containing Jackson will only give more opportunities to players like wideout Marquise Brown. The Lions will be scrappy, but come up short on Sunday.

Ravens 35, Lions 21

Vito Chirco

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's late-game heroics helped the Ravens defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. He finished the exciting Sunday Night Football contest with 107 yards and two scores on the ground, to go along with 239 yards and an additional score through the air. I don't see him slowing down against the Lions' porous defense, delaying Dan Campbell's first victory as Detroit head man by another week.

Ravens 33, Lions 24

Camren Clouthier

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens roll into Ford Field this weekend to take on the scuffling 0-2 Lions. Honestly, I don’t see the Lions winning this one, but I do hope that it isn’t a complete blowout.

As I’ve said the last couple weeks, it will take strong play from Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson and the defense to even stick around. But, after a key victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last week, I think the Ravens will ride that momentum all the way through.



Ravens 35, Lions 21

Daniel Kelly

My head says the Ravens, but my gut says the Lions. Everything on paper says Baltimore should win by 15, but Week 3 historically is upset weekend, so I am taking Detroit on a last second field goal this week.

Lions 31, Ravens 30

John Maakaron

The Ravens sure are coming to Ford Field an injured bunch. Despite all of the injuries and a healthy list of players being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens have more talent than the Lions do.

Their abilities to rush the football and compete at a high level on defense will aid them on Sunday. Detroit's defense must figure out a way to improve their pass defense, at least for this week, in order to stay in the game against a talented AFC squad.

Ravens 34, Lions 20

Adam Strozynski

In brief glimpses, the Lions have showed you what they want to be. The problem is they haven't been able to string more than two quarters together of that quality play.

Also, injuries are starting to mount on the defensive side of the ball. We knew this season would be tough, but it has certainly started rougher than anticipated.

The Lions are soft on defense, and a Baltimore team that just plug guys in to rush the ball should have a solid day.

I think the Ravens take Detroit lightly allowing the Lions to hang around early, but talents wins in the NFL and Baltimore has more.

Ravens 36, Lions 28

Logan Lamorandier

The Ravens are absolutely decimated by injuries and about half of their defensive line is on the COVID-19 list.

In saying that, it is still going to be an uphill battle for the Lions. They will need Jared Goff to not make any mistakes and the defense will have to make at least a few stops if the Lions want to pull the upset. I find both of those happening unlikely.

Ravens 35, Lions 23

