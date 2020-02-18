Kiper Has Lions Drafting a Quarterback in Latest Mock Draft

In his first released mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper had the Detroit Lions selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

On Tuesday morning, Kiper released his latest mock draft.

In his latest mock draft, Detroit is selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

"This pick also seems like the perfect spot for a team to trade up to get a quarterback, whether that's Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or someone else. Could the Chargers or Raiders or Jaguars move up to jump the Dolphins at No. 5 and get their guy? Everything is in play here, and since I'm not going to project trades, I'll stick with Tagovailoa at No. 3."

The Lions have the third overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In many mock drafts, the Lions are selecting an impact player on defense in the first round.

Defense is the primary area of need for Detroit, and must be addressed in the higher rounds of this year's draft.

Although many believe that Detroit should only draft a defensive player with the No. 3 pick, there is a very real chance Detroit veers away from what the majority feels is best for the organization.

Despite a large portion of the fanbase that supports Matthew Stafford, there will come a time when he is no longer the signal-caller in Detroit.

If Tagovailoa is medically cleared and displays the level of ability that he did in college, Detroit could seriously consider selecting him.

Stafford has been a staple in Detroit for over a decade. And despite not being completely to blame for the organization's struggles, he does not appear to be the solution either.

Many believe Tagovailioa could sit out for a season behind Stafford and learn the position.

Sound similar?

It's what Patrick Mahomes was able to do with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Related

Lions Should Let Darius Slay Play Out His Contract

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Safeties

Trade Talks Continue for Darius Slay with Multiple Teams

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Panthers in Latest Mock Draft

Do the Lions Core Group of Young Players Measure Up?

WR Kenny Golladay 2019 Highlight Reel

Latest SI Lions Maven Mock Draft: Lions Select QB Tua Tagovailoa