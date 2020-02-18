Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Safeties

The Detroit Lions have invested two third-round picks in the last two NFL Drafts on safeties -- Will Harris in 2019 and Tracy Walker in the year prior.

Quandre Diggs was traded midseason and Tavon Wilson is scheduled to hit free agency.

Wilson, Walker, and Harris all played more than 55 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019. For a defensive scheme predicated on three-safety sets, Matt Patricia will likely need to add another body in the backend.

Whether that be through re-signing Wilson, another free-agent addition, or the draft.

As it pertains to the draft, it is a rather shallow pool of players overall at the safety position.

Yes, there are some sleepers and rather unheralded prospects, but in many draftniks opinions, there are only a few projected immediate starters.

Here is a breakdown of the safety class that will be at the combine:



Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Jr. | 6-foot-1 | 200 lbs

McKinney is just another Alabama player on their long list of future NFL alumni. There isn't really anything that McKinney can't do and is just a very well rounded player. While at Alabama, they moved him all over the field and excelled in any role. That type of versatility will go a long way in the evaluation process.

The Lions will likely covet McKinney due to what he could provide in all facets of the game. Line him up in the slot, line him up deep, or in the box, his high football IQ and quickness make him a valuable chess piece.

Grant Delpit, LSU

Jr. | 6-foot-3 | 203 lbs

Delpit was often penciled in as a top-10 selection with very high expectations in 2019. Unfortunately, he couldn't live up to the hype and has dropped considerably down most draft boards.

With the ideal size and elite range when playing centerfield, he missed 20 tackles on 78 attempts this past season. Maybe it was just a down year, but 2018 wasn't much different.

Delpit had 16 misses on 81 attempts in 2018. I will say that he attacks aggressively when coming downhill at ballcarriers. He just has a penchant to carelessly throw his body at the legs of opponents without wrapping up.

Despite his struggles with tackling, he can truly fly all over the field. The ball production and instincts he has demonstrated are very impressive -- likely enough for a team to look past his tackling flaws.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

So. | 5-foot-10 | 205 lbs

Much like his father, a former Jim Thorpe Award winner and three-time NFL All-Pro cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr., Winfield is just a gamer. Not the biggest, not the fastest, but has an elite nose for the football. In 2019, he racked up seven interceptions and led Minnesota with 88 tackles. There is no doubt Winfield was a true "playmaker" at the college level.

The combine will be very important for Winfield. If he can ease some of the athleticism concerns, his draft stock will likely shoot up. Some guys play faster than their timed-speed due to instincts and processing skills -- Winfield is a perfect example. Also note-worthy, injuries only allowed him to play in four games in each of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Ashtyn Davis, California

Sr. | 6-foot-1 | 195 lbs

Davis is definitely more of a deep safety that does his best work in coverage. He does show an ability to cover out of the slot as well.

As a former walk-on, he was on Cal's track team to give a background on his overall athleticism. With a leaner frame, he gets caught up in the wash when playing close to the line of scrimmage.

In saying this, that's not to say he can't tackle, he will bring the pads. He just struggles a little more against getting off blocks when compared to some other safeties in the class.

In a league that is predicated on coverage, Davis should find himself being selected no later than Day 2 of the draft.

Terrell Burgess, Utah

Sr. | 5-foot-11 | 192 lbs

A cornerback turned safety, Burgess didn't play hardly any single high safety which will decrease his value. When asked to cover out of the slot, he held up well though -- probably his best attribute.

More in the mold of a smaller box player, there are just limitations to his game. He does his best work when he is able to read and react with the ball in front of him.

There will be certain teams that will have a specific role in mind for Burgess, maybe even as a slot corner.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Sr. | 6-foot-1 | 217 lbs

In terms of the prototypical size, speed, and controlled violence, Dugger checks all the boxes. Obviously, being from a D-II school, you will always question the level of competition. He looked out of place at times, in a good way, in the film I watched. At the Senior Bowl, Dugger looked like he more than belonged.

He can be more reactive than proactive/instinctive at times, but once he is on target, he is a missile. Unsurprisingly at the D-ll level, he was easily one of the best athletes on the field and was able to play single-high safety.

I didn't see the natural instincts there to initially translate at the next level.

In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Miles Killebrew's evaluation when coming out of Southern Utah. Dugger could test out as a better athlete with more agility, though.

Overall, Dugger is a difficult projection. The prerequisites are all there to become a top enforcer as a strong safety, there will just be a very steep learning curve.

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Sr. | 6-foot-3 | 219 lbs

Another small-school player, Chinn has the pedigree (his uncle is Hall-of-Fame safety, Steve Atwater) and the size teams will drool over.

In the Lions scheme, Chinn would likely be in the Tavon Wilson hang defender role -- an aggressive box player who is physical.

Based on his ball production while at Southern Illinois, he knows how to create turnovers as well. Not only that, we all know Quinn loves long arms and Chinn probably has the best length of any player in the safety crop. Patricia and the coaching staff got a first-hand experience working with Chinn at the Senior Bowl as well.

He could develop in his man coverage abilities, but he is athletic enough for there to be some potential in that department. Keep his role limited with his eyes to the ball early in his career and let him get after it.

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Sr. | 6-foot-1 | 194 lbs

Reed seems to be a better college player than an NFL prospect. He started for three years on a talented Georgia squad. In that span, he never was super productive in getting his hands on the ball.

The athleticism isn't there either to play deep by himself. What he does bring is a solid box presence and his ability to tackle. He won't "wow" anyone with big hits, but is reliable taking down ball carriers.

As with most safety prospects later in the draft, limited foot speed will get you pegged as a "box" player.

Overall, Reed has a marginal upside.

K'Von Wallace, Clemson

Sr. | 5-foot-11 | 199 lbs

Listed as a safety, Wallace played more slot corner than anything. Despite being deployed some at deep safety throughout his career, he didn't look nearly as comfortable the deeper he played.

Due to his strengths, it's likely he will line up close to the line of scrimmage at the next level.

While playing a good amount in three separate years during his time at Clemson, the stout defender is tenacious and scrappy in the box.

Wallace only missed a total of 13 tackles on 159 attempts since 2017. He can also man up well with most opponents in the slot.

Overall, he has natural instincts and a good football IQ that will likely be overlooked until he sees the field in the NFL.

Brian Cole II, Mississippi St.

Sr. | 6-foot-2 | 205 lbs



As a former 4-star wide receiver from Saginaw, Cole went to Michigan to start his college career. After one lackluster season in Ann Arbor, he was released from his scholarship and transferred to East Mississippi Community College.

While there, he converted to safety and eventually wound up at Mississippi State. Cole looks like a safety, but his game still has a lot of catching up to do at the position.

More of a projection at the next level, outside of his size and willingness to get physical, there isn't a ton of attributes that stand out above the rest.

Other safety combine prospects:



Julian Blackmon, Utah

Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Shyheim Carter, Alabama

Rodney Clemons, SMU

Kamren Curl, Arkansas

Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame

Jordan Fuller, Ohio St.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

Jaylinn Hawkins, California

Brandon Jones, Texas

Josh Metellus, Michigan

Chris Miller, Baylor

Tanner Muse, Clemson

L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

Geno Stone, Iowa

Daniel Thomas, Auburn

