Lions Should Just Let Darius Slay Play Out His Contract

The new 2020 league year opens March 18th, 2020. One of the biggest decisions looming involves how the Lions will handle cornerback Darius Slay's contract situation.

General manager Bob Quinn could decide to extend or trade Slay, or there is another option.

Bringing back Slay with no change at all to his current contract.

Slay has indicated that he wants to be paid at the level of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, but understands the business side of the game.

“If they give me the contract, I'll be blessed and fortunate enough for it. Like I say, I always wanted to retire as a Detroit Lion. But if it don't happen, it's cool. I'll be all right. Like I said, if I don't, somebody will be getting a great player," Slay said via the Detroit Free Press.

In 2016, Slay signed a four year, $48,150,000 contract with the Lions --including a $14,500,000 signing bonus, $23,100,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,037,500.

In 2020, Slay will earn a base salary of $10,000,000, a roster bonus of $218,750 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $13,368,750 and a dead cap value of $2,900,000.

While there has been rumblings of the Lions contacting other teams to listen to trade offers, Detroit may not get back in return what they believe is proper value.

By letting Slay play out his contract, he will be forced to continue to produce at a high level to earn his next contract elsewhere.

He may threaten to hold out and may even hold out until the beginning of the regular season.

But the Lions definitely have the upper-hand in this situation.

Yes, he is very outspoken in the locker room. He has made it known that he wasn't happy with certain roster decisions in 2019.

Upper management must put aside their desires to control the message and allow Slay to help the team win in 2020.

The best resolution for all involved -- do nothing.

