Details of Romeo Okwara's New Contract

Details have now emerged regarding the contract of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara.

He signed an extension of three years and $37 million to remain in Detroit.

Okwara will receive a signing bonus of $14 million.

In 2021, his $1 million base salary will be fully guaranteed, with a salary-cap hit of $4.5 million.

In 2022, his base salary will be $11 million, with $5 million being fully guaranteed and a salary-cap hit of $14.5 million.

In 2023, his base salary again will be $11 million, and it includes up to as much as a $2 million escalator based on his 2022 performance. His salary-cap hit will be $14.5 million.

New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes explained why Okwara is a player the organization feels is a building block of the defense at Jared Goff's introductory media session.

"He (Okwara) was a guy that we identified early on in the process. You always hear about you’re trying to keep your own," Holmes said. "And when you have core players that are good football players, that represent all the qualities that Romeo does, and it starts off with his effort. He’s a guy that plays hard, and we talk about intangibles. I do think that intangibles show on film at times. And so, Romeo’s a guy that his intangibles show, in terms of the passion that he displays on the field and how hard he plays. So, he was an easy one to identify early on, Dan (Campbell) and I, to make a strong push and make sure that we can do everything that we can to re-sign him.”