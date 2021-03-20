Report: Kenny Golladay to Giants 'Done'

Kenny Golladay spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions.

Wideout Kenny Golladay garnered the respect of many observers and pundits during the first four seasons of his NFL career.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Golladay's contract with the New York Giants is "done."

New York and the 27-year-old wideout have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal, with a maximum value of $76 million. The amount of his guarantee is $40 million.

After being drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Northern Illinois product amassed solid statistical numbers for an organization that has become accustomed to quality play at the position.

The free-agency market for wide receivers turned out to be quite different than many had originally expected, with several talented players at other positions signing deals when the legal tampering period began.

While certainly one of the top free agents on the market, Golladay entered free agency with many questions that teams likely needed to be answered.

After an injury-plagued 2020 season, not many franchises were willing to commit significant dollars and a long-term deal to Golladay, with the salary cap being lower than it was in 2020.

For the talented wideout, securing his long-term contract from the Giants must be viewed as a positive after being on the market for the first few days of free agency.

This offseason, Detroit signed veteran wideout Tyrell Williams to a two-year contract. This season, Williams will earn a $2 million base salary, which includes a $2 million signing bonus that will be split over the next two years.

