Lions Give Michael Brockers New Three-Year Contract

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers earns a new three-year contract with the Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers has a new contract with the Detroit Lions.

According to the NFL Network, the 30-year-old veteran secured a new three-year, $24 million deal that includes $11 million in fully guaranteed money.

When the Los Angeles Rams attempted to slash his pay, Brockers refused, and he was eventually dealt to Detroit.

Brockers had no guarantees on his previous contract.

The Lions only gave up a 2023 seventh-round pick to secure the services of a defensive lineman who matched a career-high mark with 10 quarterback hits last season.

He also recorded five sacks in 15 games.

Detroit's defensive line struggled to stop the majority of its opponents' rushing attacks, as the 2020 defense finished among the worst in the franchise's history.

Romeo Okwara was given a three-year extension, and Trey Flowers is expected to contribute in 2021, after rebounding from an injury that forced him to miss time last season.

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell, speaking at Jared Goff's introductory press conference, said Brockers is "one of the few who can wield the hammer of Thor.”

More from SI All Lions:

Pros and Cons of Signing CB Kyle Fuller

Kenny Golladay Visited Chicago Bears

Lions Will Sign WR Breshad Perriman

Romeo Okwara: 'No-Brainer' to Stay in Detroit

Brad Holmes Takes Advantage of Rams Again in Brockers Trade

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.