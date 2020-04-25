With their seventh-round selection (No. 235), the Detroit Lions have drafted Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell.

The Lions acquired the pick as part of a trade with the Patriots earlier this offseason. In the deal, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn also landed veteran safety Duron Harmon.

Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles.

The selection of Cornell marks the end of a highly eventful three days for Quinn and the Lions.

It saw the Lions execute two trades, and acquire a total of nine players, including former Ohio State standout cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall.

Who the Lions have picked:

First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall from Colts) - OSU G Jonah Jackson

Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg

Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus

Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley

Sixth round, Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) - Utah DT John Penisini

Seventh round, Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) - Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell

NFL Draft

Day 3

Rounds: 4-7

4-7 Time: Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST

Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Detroit's picks: Fourth round, pick three (No. 109 overall); fifth round, pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles); sixth round, pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts); seventh round, pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

Additional NFL Draft Coverage

Lions Select Utah DT John Penisini in Sixth Round

RB Jason Huntley is Latest Pick for Lions

Detroit's Latest Pick is WR Quintez Cephus

Detroit Lions Add Guard Logan Stenberg on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Lions Move Up in NFL Draft to Sign Guard Jonah Jackson

Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift at Pick No. 35 of Second-Round

Lions Draft DE Julian Okwara

Lions Draft Cornerback Jeff Okudah