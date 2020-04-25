AllLions
DT Jashon Cornell Is Latest Pick for Detroit Lions in Seventh Round

John Maakaron

With their seventh-round selection (No. 235), the Detroit Lions have drafted Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell.

The Lions acquired the pick as part of a trade with the Patriots earlier this offseason. In the deal, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn also landed veteran safety Duron Harmon.

Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles. 

The selection of Cornell marks the end of a highly eventful three days for Quinn and the Lions. 

It saw the Lions execute two trades, and acquire a total of nine players, including former Ohio State standout cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall.  

Who the Lions have picked:

  • First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
  • Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
  • Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
  • Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall from Colts) - OSU G Jonah Jackson
  • Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg
  • Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus
  • Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley
  • Sixth round, Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) - Utah DT John Penisini
  • Seventh round, Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) - Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell

NFL Draft

  • Day 3
  • Rounds: 4-7
  • Time: Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST
  • TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Detroit's picks: Fourth round, pick three (No. 109 overall); fifth round, pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles); sixth round, pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts); seventh round, pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

