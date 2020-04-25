Lions Select Utah DT John Penisini in Sixth Round

With their sixth-round selection (No. 197), the Detroit Lions have drafted Utah defensive tackle John Penisini.

The Lions acquired the pick as part of the Day 2 deal that netted them Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson at No. 75 overall.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn gave up picks No. 85, No. 149 and No. 182 in order to acquire the two selections.

In 40 games at Utah, he recorded 80 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Barring a trade back into the sixth round, Detroit won't pick again until No. 235 overall -- the 21st pick in the seventh round.

Who the Lions have picked so far:

First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara

Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall) - OSU G Jonah Jackson

Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg

Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus

Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley

Sixth round, Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) - Utah DT John Penisini

Remaining pick

Seventh round: Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

NFL Draft

Day 3

Rounds: 4-7

4-7 Time: Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST

Noon until approximately 7 p.m. EST TV: ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Detroit's picks: Fourth round, pick three (No. 109 overall); fifth round, pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles); sixth round, pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts); seventh round, pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots)

