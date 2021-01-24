Roundtable: Is 6-Year Contract Too Long for Dan Campbell?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on whether the six-year contract handed out to new Detroit Lions head man Dan Campbell is too long

1.) What was your favorite part of Dan Campbell's introductory media session?

Vito Chirco: I really liked how he was completely transparent. He didn't hint around the bush about his vision for the team.

I was also impressed the amount of energy he brought to the presser -- a nice change of pace after the Matt Patricia era, which was full of canned answers.

Campbell certainly won the press conference, and hopefully he stays as engaging and interesting moving forward.

Logan Lamorandier: Campbell's candor. He seemed very genuine and honest. There was plenty of transparency and an ability to empathize with the fans. I hope that continues through the season.

Remember, even Matt Patricia seemed like a breath of fresh air after Jim Caldwell.

2.) How concerned are you if the league decreases the salary cap to $180 million?

Chirco: I'm not hugely concerned, because the Lions are in a rebuilding state at the moment. Plus, they need to focus much more on building through the draft than through free agency, at this present juncture.

Lamorandier: Not very concerned. Everyone is in the same boat next year, and it could be plenty worse for the Lions.

Also, important to remember, the Lions are going to be able to free up a decent chunk of space by moving on from some pricey veterans. Overall, I'm already excepting the 2021 season as a rebuild year. So, limit those expectations.

3.) Was six years too long of a deal to give Campbell?

Chirco: I believe so. The Lions gave Brad Holmes five years to be the team's new GM. So, why would Sheila Ford Hamp & Co. give Campbell six years? It makes no sense to me.

I get trying to establish stability with the franchise, which it truly has never possessed.

However, also consider this: Giving Campbell a six-year deal makes even less sense when you take into account that Jim Caldwell got four years on the job and Campbell's predecessor Matt Patricia got three years to prove himself.

So, yes, the contract handed out to Campbell was certainly a head-scratcher.

Detroit Lions

Lamorandier: Six years is a long deal, but who knows how much he is making annually.

Campbell's paycheck comes out of the Ford's pocket, and doesn't impact the Lions salary cap. Like Patricia, it only hurts the Ford family if he were to be fired early. Maybe it would be concerning if Campbell flops and the Lions don't want to fire him solely due to having a few years left of paying him.

Given that the contract is for six years, I think the Lions ownership knows deep down -- despite saying the opposite to fans -- that this isn't likely going to be a quick turnaround. Campbell is going to have some leeway.

4.) Yes or no: Will new GM Brad Holmes pull off a trade or two to get Detroit more than five total picks in the 2021 draft?

Chirco: I think he will because he understands the importance of doing so, based on his previous job as the director of college scouting with the L.A. Rams. So, I think by the end of the 2021 draft, he will have assembled a draft haul that exceeds five draft picks in total.

Lamorandier: I'll go with yes. The Lions need all the draft capital they can get. There are plenty of veterans on the team who could get traded to other teams for draft capital, as well.

5.) Matthew Stafford and the Lions have agreed to part ways. How do you see this playing out?

Chirco: I see him being dealt to a contender like the San Francisco 49ers or Indianapolis Colts. And I don't have a problem with it.

While I wouldn't have had an issue with the new regime retaining him if it would have drafted a young passer for Stafford to groom to be his successor, I also understand that by trading him, the Lions will more than likely accumulate a nice draft haul -- which is direly needed in the franchise's efforts to overhaul its roster.

Additionally, once he's dealt, I believe he will take out a full-page ad in the Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News to thank the fans for all their support over the years.

All in all, I think it will be a very amicable break-up both out in the open and behind closed doors, resulting in a very classy exit for a very classy individual and franchise icon.

Lamorandier: I still feel the team that should want Stafford the most is the Indianapolis Colts. They have a great, well-rounded roster with cap space that is a quarterback away from being true contenders.

At the very least, a deal involving Stafford should warrant a return of a first-round pick and another mid-rounder.

