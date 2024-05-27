Lions Stock Watch After Week 1 of OTAs
The Detroit Lions have completed their first week of organized team activities.
Leading into their second as they inch their way through their offseason workouts, Brad Holmes' roster has plenty of talent and depth. The group is jelling together for the first time in on-field workouts.
Here are three Lions whose stock is rising, and three whose stock is falling after one round of OTAs.
Stock up
CB Carlton Davis
Davis made a strong first impression during the Lions' open portion of OTAs Thursday. He had a storong day in coverage, including locking up Jameson Williams in certain reps.
There's a confidence and swagger about the veteran defensive back, as he has an aptitude for making big plays and is a proven winner. The Lions have lacked a true top presence at cornerback in recent years, and the pass defense has been near the bottom of the league.
However, Davis could change that this year. He spoke of high expectations for himself and the team in 2024, so time will tell if he can make good on those hopes.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams was named the Lions' most improved by Dan Campbell throughout the early stages of offseason workouts. Much of that has been routes on air, so it likely says a great deal about his improved hands and route-running.
The Alabama product has always had game-changing talent, but he can bring so much more to the Lions' offense by mastering the minutia and finer technical aspects of his game as he looks to become a true impact player.
Odds are strong that Williams will improve on his stats from last year, but time is running out to evaluate what the team has in the 2022 first-round pick. Whether or not that happens will have a strong dependence on how he performs this year.
K Michael Badgley
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp reiterated Holmes' message from earlier in the offseason, stating that there will be a competition for the team's kicking position. While Badgley should be favored as the team's incumbent, nothing will be guaranteed.
Fipp mentioned that Badgley has increased his length strength, and he nailed a kick that was reported to be 60 yards. That surpass his career-high of 59 from his first season with the Chargers. If he truly has increased his range and performs as a high level, he'll be a weapon for Detroit.
Stock down
QB Hendon Hooker
It was just one open practice for Hooker, but his long term stock is ultimately down with the Lions. Jared Goff signed a long-term deal that will keep him in Detroit for the duration of Hooker's rookie contract, so his future is likely with another team.
Hooker has the opportunity to continue to learn and grow in what is essentially his rookie year with the Lions. His task for the remainder of the offseason and into training camp is to become a reliable backup behind Goff that can help pilot the offense if the starter goes down.
TE James Mitchell
It'll be a pivotal training camp for Mitchell, who has struggled with injury through two seasons with the Lions. Detroit struck gold with last year's choice of Sam LaPorta and elected to retain Brock Wright after he received an offer sheet from the 49ers.
The Lions also brought in a pair of more experienced tight ends in Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon. Both players have plenty of special teams experience on their respective track records and will push for roster spots.
There's also Shane Zylstra, who is back after a training camp injury cost him most of last season. LaPorta and Wright appear to be entrenched, but there should be a battle for the third tight end spot.
CB Steven Gilmore
Last season, Gilmore was a pleasant preseason surprise with his ability to generate takeaways. He ultimately made the roster and was mostly a special teams piece for Detroit.
Now, however, with the cornerback room much deeper, he could be in danger of being on the outside. It's still too early to tell where he will stack up, but based on proven experience he is near the bottom of the group.
Gilmore is another player in need of showcasing his abilities in a strong training camp. He could be competing with players such as Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor for a reserve cornerback role.