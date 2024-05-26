'We All Want Sacks': With New D-Line Coach, Lions Can Meet Goals
The Detroit Lions expect that changes along the defensive line to the roster and to the coaching staff will produce increased pressures and sack totals in 2024.
Veterans DJ Reader and Marcus Davenport, along with the continued development of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston, gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn confidence the defensive line will produce better results than last season.
“Listen, everybody wants sacks. We have a guy that’s gonna do a heckuva job, no matter what the situation is and I’m talking about Hutch," said Glenn. "He’s gonna get his numbers just because that’s who he is. The thing that we want to make sure we do is make sure that other guys get those numbers too. I feel like we have one of the best, if not the best, D-line coaches in the league. He’s gonna do a helluva job to help the technique part of how to do that.
"So listen, we all want sacks. And you’re right, the sacks don’t really state exactly how good you are as a defense. You look at Hutch, he was up there as far as pressures," Glenn explained further. "The thing is, we want to make sure those pressures turn into sacks. We want to do that across the board with everybody we have. So there’s gonna be some guys that step up in that area.”
Defensive line coach Terrell Williams was hired after the team parted ways with John Scott Jr. following the conclusion of the 2023 season. Scott Jr. only spent one season in Motown.
“Listen, the technique, the way that he goes about coaching, very confident. His intelligence about the position, too," Glenn said. "I’ve been around some good ones. Ryan Nelson is actually the coordinator in Jacksonville, I’ve been around him for a while and they’re comparable as far as knowledge for a defense. And he believes exactly what I believe in when it comes to D-Line play.”
