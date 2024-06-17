Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Offensive Line
One of the biggest losses for the Detroit Lions this offseason came on the offensive line.
Jonah Jackson, who had been a mainstay at left guard for the offense since being drafted in 2020, inked a three-year deal to join the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Detroit appears to have found a capable replacement, however, in veteran Kevin Zeitler.
A former Baltimore Raven, Zeitler is entering his 13th NFL season. He appears primed to slide in at right guard, while fellow veteran Graham Glasgow will slide to the left side.
Glasgow revived his career with the Lions in 2023, signing with the team on a one-year deal last offseason. After beginning the year as a backup, he took over for injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai and never looked back.
The Michigan product wound up as one of the team's most productive players and started games at multiple positions as a result of his versatility. When center Frank Ragnow went down, Glasgow was capable of moving over to center.
Ragnow, when healthy, may be the best player at his position in the entire league. He has been hampered by several injuries over the last three campaigns, but has been relentless in his efforts to play through the pain.
The Lions' foundation has been built along the offensive line. A key part of that foundation has been Penei Sewell, who was the first Draft pick of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era back in 2021. Since entering the league, Sewell has quickly developed into one of the league's best offensive tackles.
For his efforts, Sewell was rewarded handsomely with a hefty contract extension to remain a pillar of the team's future. His counterpart, left tackle Taylor Decker, has also been a key part of the team's success.
Decker is one of the Lions' most-tenured players as a 2016 first-round pick. He has remained a high-level contributor who has meant plenty to the Lions' rebuild over the last three campaigns.
There's also a newcomer in the mix in rookie Giovanni Manu. A fourth-round pick, Manu possesses high upside but will require plenty of development as he adjusts from playing college football in Canada to the NFL.
The Lions are optimistic about Manu's future trajectory, but he will require plenty of seasoning as he adapts to the highest level of football. Because he may not be ready to play right away, the Lions may be forced to get creative in finding their depth options.
Dan Skipper and Colby Sorsdal are the team's top other options at tackle. Skipper ascended to cult-hero status with his role in the infamous confusion gaffe that led to the Lions' loss to the Dallas Cowboys late last year.
Sorsdal, meanwhile, is a 2023 fifth-round pick who played three positions along the line last year. Though the team focused him at guard last year, he has cross-trained this offseason in anticipation of being a utility lineman for Detroit.
Another option is Kayode Awosika, who filled in when Jackson was unable to play in the NFC Championship game. Rookie Christian Mahogany also will factor in after a strong collegiate career.
Roster bubble
With the physical nature of the position, injuries can be a factor up front. As a result, reliable depth is needed for the offensive line. As a result, some combination of Sorsdal, Awosika and Mahogany are nearly guaranteed to make the roster.
While Sorsdal and Mahogany have the inside track as recent Draft picks, the Lions have operated as a meritocracy and the best performers in training camp will be the ones who make the roster.
Another player who could factor into the equation is Netane Muti, whom the Lions brought in on a futures contract this offseason. Muti has played in 22 games over four NFL seasons with the Broncos and Raiders.
Matt Farniok spent time on the Lions' practice squad last year and has logged 19 career appearances in three NFL seasons. Michael Neise is in a similar position, as he was a 2023 UDFA who spent the year on Detroit's practice squad and was elevated for two games.
Detroit also has a trio of undrafted free agents with some interior versatility. It became a clear priority to add true center depth this offseason, as the Lions signed Bryan Hudson, Duke Clemens and Kingsley Eguakun for competitive purposes.
Another option at the tackle spot is Connor Galvin, a 2023 undrafted free agent who the Lions kept on their practice squad for the duration of the season. The Baylor product saw some time in the preseason as well as being elevated from the practice squad on two different occasions.