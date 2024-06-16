Former Lions DL Arrested Again
The legal troubles of a former Detroit Lions defensive lineman have continued this offseason.
According to the Tuscaloosa Patch, Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested and booked for charges of second-degree domestic violence with a burglary designation.
This is the second occasion in less than a month the former Lions defensive lineman has faced legal troubles.
As Arrowheard Report explains, "This arrest and charge comes less than a month after Buggs turned himself in following two misdemeanor criminal charges in relation to alleged mistreatment toward two dogs, one of which was allegedly "on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water" with the other "locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water. One of the dogs was reportedly later euthanized."
Buggs' representatives have vehemently denied the animal abuse charges.
"Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa's decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs' name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge."
Buggs played in Motown for two NFL seasons (2022-2023).
Meanwhile, the Chiefs recently had their ring ceremony to celebrate their recent Super Bowl win.
Additional reading
1.) Fact or Fiction: Is Aaron Glenn on Hot Seat?
2.) Roundtable: Lions Players Who Could Be Released Before Training Camp
3.) Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Quarterbacks
4.) Lions Hire New Senior Director of Football Administration