Aiyuk Reportedly Wants More Money than Lions' St. Brown
Could 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk be in the market for a contract larger than Amon-Ra St. Brown’s? According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, it’s a definite possibility.
Specifically, Fowler believes that Aiyuk's goal is to at least match St. Brown’s four-year, $120 million contract. As he said on “NFL Live” on Friday, “He (Aiyuk) doesn't need to be the highest paid in the league, but he's done enough and accomplished enough in that offense where he's probably going to need to be at that number or higher.”
Aiyuk, who is coming off a career-best 1,342-yard campaign, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. The fifth-year receiver is set to earn a base salary of $14,124,000 this upcoming season, while carrying a cap hit of the same amount.
In four total seasons in San Francisco, the Arizona State product has accumulated 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. He recorded three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ comeback victory over Detroit in last year’s NFC Championship Game.
St. Brown, an All-Pro selection in 2023, is set to make about $30 million a season as part of his new deal. Yet, through the first three years of it, the Pro Bowl receiver will earn $28 million per season.
So, if Aiyuk is looking for a more lucrative contract than that, expect it to exceed that $28 million-a-year figure.
Presently, the Eagles’ A.J. Brown is the richest receiver in the NFL based on the average annual value of his contract. Brown, the recent recipient of a massive contract extension, is set to make $32M per season over the next three years.
Here are other storylines surrounding the Detroit Lions on May 25.
- USA Today’s Doug Farrar listed offensive guard Christian Mahogany as the “best sleeper pick” of the Lions’ 2024 draft haul.
- NFL.com’s Judy Battista rated every 2023 division winner from most to least vulnerable for the upcoming season, and ranked the Lions as the third-least vulnerable division champion.
- DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman broke down the Lions' most impactful moves of the offseason.
- Woodward Sports’ “Ermanni & Edwards with Maz” – featuring Ryan Ermanni, Braylon Edwards and Tom Mazawey – discussed whether it’s “Super Bowl or bust” for the Lions entering the 2024 season.