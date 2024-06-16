Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions have committed to Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future.
By signing a four-year extension this offseason, Goff has cemented his status as the team's signal-caller as they enter their proverbial Super Bowl window.
The veteran passer was largely viewed as a stopgap option when the Lions acquired him in the Matthew Stafford trade. Instead, the veteran passer has outperformed those expectations and made himself indispensable.
Goff has taken strong care of the ball and fueled the team in its pursuit of a championship, further endearing himself to the fan base and the city.
Behind Goff, there is competition for the backup job. Second-year Tennessee product Hendon Hooker is the favorite, but he has been inconsistent throughout spring practices.
For Hooker, this offseason has been his first opportunity to fully dive in with the offensive scheme and put concepts into action on the field. He spent most of last season sidelined while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college.
The 26-year-old has good arm strength, but struggled at points with accuracy and ball placement throughout open practices during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
Hooker will get his first taste of training camp this summer, as he was forced to miss it last year with his injury. He will likely get the majority of the preseason reps as well, which will give fans a first look at his abilities.
The Tennessee product is adapting to a new style of offense, as the Volunteers operated under a much different scheme. Points of emphasis for Hooker include reading the whole field, operating more understanding and navigating through the team's various pre-snap reads and checks.
Roster bubble
The only other quarterback on the Lions' current roster is Nate Sudfeld, who will present an intriguing case to make the roster. Sudfeld's 2023 season came to an end in the preseason finale, when he suffered a knee injury.
The 30-year-old has been a valuable resource in the quarterback room, both for Goff and Hooker. Quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell has praised Sudfeld's presence in the room.
Detroit has previously advocated for the emergency quarterback rule, which allows for teams to carry a third quarterback that could be activated if the first two go down. Time will tell if Sudfeld is able to earn that spot, but he has been a big part of the room.
If Hooker is ineffective during his preseason opportunities, the Lions could certainly elect to hold onto Sudfeld when it comes time to trim the roster.
Detroit could also seek out another arm for camp and preseason games. Last year, the Lions brought in undrafted free agent Adrian Martinez, who has excelled for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL this year.