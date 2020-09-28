SI.com
Stafford: 'That's the Situation I Want'

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford hates just sitting on the bench and just watching the defense trying to hold off the opponent's offense. 

On Sunday against Arizona, Stafford indeed found himself with the football in his hands with a chance to lead his team to victory -- which has eluded the Lions since late last October. 

On this occasion, Stafford was able to lead his team on a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended the football game.

Detroit's 26-23 win over Arizona marked the 35th game-winning drive of Stafford's career.

"I feel real comfortable in that situation," Stafford said following Detroit's victory. "That's the situation I want. I hate sitting on the bench and watching another phase try and win the game for us. So, I love it."

He added, "We had an opportunity in Week 1 to try and get it done. Got close, (but) didn't get it done. We had another opportunity today. I wasn't going to let that slip through my fingers. So, I'm just glad that we operate at the level we did late in the game on offense. Obviously, a lot of stuff to clean up. But, I was proud of how we finished the game and closed it out."

That was an exciting game!

