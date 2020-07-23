Opinion: See You at Ford Field, In 2021

Lions fans, it's time to punt on attending games at Ford Field in 2020.

The NFL came out Wednesday, and announced that masks will need to be worn in order for fans to attend games this fall.

The Lions followed up the NFL mandate by emailing their season-ticket holders and informing them that less fans will be permitted inside of Ford Field and social distancing will be enforced throughout the upcoming campaign.

As the email read,

"A capacity reduction will impact season ticket memberships for the 2020 season, as we will be unable to offer members customary and previously assigned seat locations. Once Michigan state government regulations are established and the NFL finalizes specific gameday protocols, we will provide further updates regarding seating options for the 2020 season."

The next step -- if there is an NFL season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic -- appears to be no spectators in the stands for games.

But, should Detroit fans even want to attend regular season contests, if it means having to don masks and having to social distance?

For Lions games, the answer should unequivocally be no.

On Sunday's, it has become a right of passage for many to wake up, gather among friends at their favorite tailgate, and then support the hometown team inside Ford Field.

The experience does not sound nearly as appealing in 2020.

Imaging sitting in your seat, not being able to purchase food, alcohol and having to basically sit on your hands for nearly four hours.

Do you have to raise your hand to use the restroom?

The comforts of watching games at home this season should far outweigh the joy of watching the team this season at Ford Field.

And we have yet to talk about the on-field product.

The franchise hasn't had a winning season since 2017 (9-7), hasn't made the playoffs since 2016 (lost in the wild card round to the Seattle Seahawks) and hasn't won a single playoff game since the 1991 campaign (beat the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round).

On top of all that, the organization dipped to a hugely dismal 3-12-1 mark in 2019, and has done diddly squat since Matt Patricia took over as the team's head coach in 2018.

Patricia has gone 9-22-1 thus far in his tenure in the Motor City.

And while all signs point to the Lions being a more competitive team in 2020, they are more than likely not going to be good enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Instead, they've got the roster makeup of a 7-9 or 8-8 team that will consistently fail to close out opponents because of an inept defense. And a healthy Matthew Stafford under center won't be enough to catapult the organization to the postseason.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for wearing masks and for implementing social distancing at the venues of all 32 NFL franchises in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

But, for the Lions -- a team which is known for its underachieving ways -- you'd be better off saving your money and watching Patricia & Co. lose from the warm confines of your home.

At the very least, it's what I'll be doing this fall.

