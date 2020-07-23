AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Mina Kimes Shocked Matt Patricia Retained His Job

John Maakaron

Like many supporters of the Detroit Lions, Mina Kimes is concerned about the many holes in Detroit's defense.

On the latest edition of "The Mina Kimes Show" podcast, the NFC North division was dissected by Kimes and ESPN colleague Courtney Cronin, who covers the Minnesota Vikings.

"To me, the questions are all about the defense. The reason I was so shocked by (Matt) Patricia retaining his job is -- how can you look at this defense and what he has done with it over the last few years and feel good? It's ugly," Kimes said."

Kimes added further what infuriates her about Patricia's defense.

USATSI_13849774_168388382_lowres
Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

"There's so much pressure on the cornerbacks. You're playing the most man (coverage) of any team in the NFL with frickin zero pressure upfront. You're running the Patriots defense without the Patriots players. Adjust to the talent you have and he wouldn't. He has solved that by literally bringing in every Patriots player he could get his hands on. It hasn't worked so far," Kimes said.

Kimes, like many, is still questioning Detroit's pass rush but is impressed with the additions to the roster made this past offseason. 

Detroit's offense has many across the NFL intrigued based on the caliber of the weapons surrounding Matthew Stafford.

"I can see a world in which this offense is as good as any in the division," Kimes expressed.

Despite the optimism surrounding Detroit's offense, both Kimes and Cronin selected the Packers to be atop the division at season's end.

Related

Matthew Stafford Records Message for Fans

2020 NFC Power Rankings

Lions Have Made Improvements, But Still Have Key Deficiencies

Lions Likely to Make 10 Roster Cuts Prior to Training Camp

Detroit Lions That Could Make the Pro Bowl in 2020

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ATK49
ATK49

Spot on from Kimes! I enjoyed their analysis, even though the show was quite long. It’s either the Packers or Vikings

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stafford, Flowers and Harmon Share Importance of Voting

Lions' Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers joined a virtual voter education and registration town hall hosted by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality this week.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Latest Mock Drafts Have Lions Selecting QB Justin Fields

Could Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields be Detroit Lions passer Matthew Stafford’s successor? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Projecting Danny Amendola's 2020 Stats

Projecting Danny Amendola's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

2020 NFC Power Rankings

SI All Lions releases its 2020 NFC power rankings. Where do the Detroit Lions rank? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

ATK49

Matthew Stafford Records Message for Young Fan

Watch as Matthew Stafford shares a message for a young fan of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Lions Have Made Improvements, But Still Have Key Deficiencies

Examining areas where the Detroit Lions have made improvements and areas they still need to work on

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

4 Signs of Progress Needed from the Lions in 2020

Examining four signs of progress needed from the Detroit Lions during the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

3 Areas Where the Lions Can Excel on Offense

Highlighting three areas the Detroit Lions can excel in on offense in 2020.

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions That Can Make the Pro Bowl in 2020

These three Detroit Lions have the potential to make the Pro Bowl this upcoming NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Ranked 27th by Pro Football Focus

Lions defensive line will be counting on Romeo and Julian Okwara to pressure the quarterback.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1