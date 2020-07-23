Mina Kimes Shocked Matt Patricia Retained His Job

Like many supporters of the Detroit Lions, Mina Kimes is concerned about the many holes in Detroit's defense.

On the latest edition of "The Mina Kimes Show" podcast, the NFC North division was dissected by Kimes and ESPN colleague Courtney Cronin, who covers the Minnesota Vikings.

"To me, the questions are all about the defense. The reason I was so shocked by (Matt) Patricia retaining his job is -- how can you look at this defense and what he has done with it over the last few years and feel good? It's ugly," Kimes said."

Kimes added further what infuriates her about Patricia's defense.

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

"There's so much pressure on the cornerbacks. You're playing the most man (coverage) of any team in the NFL with frickin zero pressure upfront. You're running the Patriots defense without the Patriots players. Adjust to the talent you have and he wouldn't. He has solved that by literally bringing in every Patriots player he could get his hands on. It hasn't worked so far," Kimes said.

Kimes, like many, is still questioning Detroit's pass rush but is impressed with the additions to the roster made this past offseason.

Detroit's offense has many across the NFL intrigued based on the caliber of the weapons surrounding Matthew Stafford.

"I can see a world in which this offense is as good as any in the division," Kimes expressed.

Despite the optimism surrounding Detroit's offense, both Kimes and Cronin selected the Packers to be atop the division at season's end.

Related

Matthew Stafford Records Message for Fans

2020 NFC Power Rankings

Lions Have Made Improvements, But Still Have Key Deficiencies

Lions Likely to Make 10 Roster Cuts Prior to Training Camp

Detroit Lions That Could Make the Pro Bowl in 2020