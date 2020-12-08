Short List of Potential Lions General Manager Candidates

The Detroit Lions are currently working through their lists of potential replacements for Bob Quinn.

Over the next few weeks, Detroit will follow protocols to interview prospective candidates to lead the organization through what certainly will be a rebuild.

Here is a list of potential candidates that should be on Sheila Ford Hamp's and Rod Wood's radars.

1.) Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds

During his time as senior executive of player personnel with the Seattle Seahawks, Dodds is credited with having drafted quarterback Russell Wilson and with having been the instrumental force behind the "Legion of Boom."

2.) Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Mike Borgonzi

Borgonzi is highly regarded as a solid talent evaluator who has aided the Chiefs in producing very impressive draft classes.

Among the impactful players selected by the Chiefs during his time in Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes (2017), Clyde Edwards Helaire (2020), Marcus Peters (2015), Eric Fisher (2013) and Dee Ford (2014).

3.) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Mike Bradway

Bradway gained experience working in the Eagles organization with Andy Reid.

He first joined Philadelphia in 2008 as a college scouting assistant.

He moved his way up to college scouting coordinator, then regional scout and finally assistant director of college scouting.

Bradway played tight end at Villanova during his collegiate career.

4.) Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz

Hortiz is highly regarded in football circles.

Known for player recruitment, Hortiz has worked successfully in Baltimore as the team's director of college scouting and director of player personnel.

Any team able to lure Hortiz away from Baltimore will reap the rewards of his scouting abilities.

5.) 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters

He was not only a part of two AFC championship teams with the Broncos, including a Super Bowl championship squad in 2015. He also helped build the 49ers into NFC champions in 2019.

And it's been a quick rebuilding process in San Francisco, which has been expedited by solid draft hauls since '17.

The 49ers, under the watch of John Lynch and Peters, went from 6-10 in their first year to 13-3 and a Super Bowl appearance last year.

6.) Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton

Paton completed his 13th season with the Vikings in 2019, serving as the team's assistant general manager while working with general manager Rick Spielman.

Since 2006, Minnesota has earned six postseason berths and four NFC North titles.

7.) ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick

The ESPN analyst got his start as a pro scout with the then-Washington Redskins in 2001, before being promoted to director of pro personnel, a position which he held for three seasons (2005-07).

His next stop was in Philadelphia, where he was a scout (2008), the assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and eventually, the director of pro personnel (2010-13).

Riddick has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for the GM job in Atlanta.

