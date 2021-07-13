Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 3

SI All Lions reveals its No. 3 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the eighth part of a 10-part series.

All the Atlanta Falcons had to do was run out the clock.

In a Week 7 matchup between Atlanta and the Detroit Lions, both came in hoping to get off on the right track. The Falcons were coming off their first win of the season, while the Lions were looking to get to .500.

The two teams battled back and forth, with the Falcons taking a one-point advantage into the fourth quarter. This would hold up heading into the game’s final 4:00, until Matt Prater knocked home a 49-yard field goal to give the Lions a 16-14 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Atlanta answered immediately. The Falcons drove all the way down the field, highlighted by back-to-back 16-yard passes from quarterback Matt Ryan to receiver Russell Gage. Facing a third-and-2, Detroit had to make a stop.

The Lions had just one timeout remaining, and were forced to use it after Falcons running back Todd Gurley converted the third down and recovered his own fumble. The Lions’ fate seemed sealed.

Yet, Gurley ran into the end zone on the game’s next play, giving Detroit a chance down six points, with 1:04 remaining.

Despite having no timeouts, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford once again drove his team all the way down the field. Stafford hit Danny Amendola for 22 yards and Kenny Golladay for 29, before spiking the ball with just 0:03 remaining.

The game’s final play featured Stafford taking the shotgun snap out of an empty formation and evading the rush. As he did so many times as the Lions' starter, Stafford rifled a perfect pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught the ball, rolling to the ground to score and tying the game at 22 apiece with no time left.

“We were up against the clock as good as you could be, and guys made plays,” Stafford said after the game. “I love doing that. That’s my favorite part of playing the game. I love this game, I love competing, and there’s no more competitive, pressure-packed situation than whatever it was, (second)-and-goal from the (11)-yard line, with no time left. I mean, that’s what you live for as a quarterback.”

Prater kicked the game-winning extra point to seal the Lions’ victory.

Given a chance, Stafford did what he always did as Detroit's quarterback -- he led the team to victory.

