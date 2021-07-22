Ranking Detroit Lions' Top Plays of 2020: No. 2

SI All Lions reveals its no. 2 play of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Even though 2020 only resulted in five wins, there were plenty of positive moments for the Detroit Lions.

This is the ninth part of a 10-part series.

No. 10 play of 2020: Jeff Okudah’s first career interception.

No. 9 play of 2020: D’Andre Swift’s hurdle against Washington.

No. 8 play of 2020: Stafford and Hall connect on 73-yard pass.

No. 7 play of 2020: Marvin Jones trucks Chicago defender in season opener

No. 6 play of 2020: Adrian Peterson shows off strength with physical touchdown vs. New Orleans

No. 5 play of 2020: Romeo Okwara’s strip sack leads Lions to road win

No. 4 play of 2020: D’Andre Swift breaks off long run to kickstart career day

No. 3 play of 2020: Stafford hits Hockenson on game-winner at Atlanta

Facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, the Detroit Lions knew they’d need a strong defensive performance to leave Nashville with a win.

With a strong rushing attack led by monstrous back Derrick Henry, the Titans posed all sorts of problems to the Lions. Detroit countered by focusing on Henry, yet it was the Titans’ passing game that caused trouble early.

The two teams traded early touchdown drives to get to a 7-7 stalemate. However, that would last just one play, as Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit a streaking Corey Davis for a 75-yard touchdown to break the tie.

Tannehill would add a rushing score in the second quarter to make it 21-7. The Lions answered by driving all the way to the Titans' one-yard line. However, Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and the Titans recovered.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Romeo Okwara stepped up big to compensate for the turnover. He skipped over Tennessee’s left tackle, and sprinted untouched to Tannehill, sacking him in the end zone for a safety.

Okwara’s safety would shift the momentum in the Lions' favor. Detroit scored on the ensuing drive, using a 39-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones Jr. to set up a two-yard touchdown for Swift.

Yet, Matt Prater missed the extra point, and Tennessee beat the first-half buzzer with a field goal to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.

Detroit would get as close as six points, after Prater drilled a 53-yard field goal. But, Tannehill would score his second rushing touchdown of the day on the ensuing drive.

Ultimately, the Lions fell to 5-9, losing, 46-25. Despite keeping Henry in check for some time, he still ran for 147 yards.

On a day where the defense struggled, though, Okwara made a big play to give his team a chance.

