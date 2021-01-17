Columnist Suggests Trading Matthew Stafford for Deshaun Watson

Read more on the potential trade offer the Detroit Lions could make for Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans are in the midst of a major public relations crisis.

Based on the recent actions of the organization, franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson has been left feeling frustrated and disenfranchised.

Per Sports Illustrated, "Watson, according to one source close to the QB, met with (Texans owner Robert) McNair several times before the season’s end; they huddled almost every week. He asked the owner to include Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the coaching search, having heard directly from Patrick Mahomes how Bieniemy had helped steer the Chiefs’ QB onto a Hall of Fame career path. The last meeting happened near the end of the season, before Watson addressed the media. When answering a question about Bieniemy as a coaching prospect, he said: 'We just need a whole culture shift. ... We need a leader so we can follow that leader ... too many different ideas and too many people thinking that they have this power, and it’s not like that.'"

According to reports, Houston has yet to take Watson's ideas into consideration.

As a result, the Texans may be forced to trade their franchise quarterback.

Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski offered a trade scenario that new general manager Brad Holmes could put together for the talented quarterback.

"Texans are such a mess, they may be forced to trade Deshaun Watson. This is where new Lions GM Brad Holmes can show his aggressiveness. What about this: Stafford, No. 7 overall pick, first-rounder next year, second-rounder following year, for Watson. I'd do it. Would you?," Wojnowski asked on Sunday.

While the offer is certainly worth making, it is uncertain if this would be enough to force the Texans to make the trade.

Early indications are that it would take multiple first-round picks to pry Watson from Houston.

Stafford will be entering his 13th season in the league in 2021.

