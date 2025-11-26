Lions Fans Calling Return of Frank Ragnow 'Thanksgiving Miracle'

The Detroit Lions sparked a celebration from their fan base with a social media post.

At 3:45 p.m., the Lions posted a photo of center Frank Ragnow running out of the tunnel at Ford Field. Ragnow announced his retirement during the offseason and has not played this year, but insiders across the league quickly reported that the post was a confirmation of him returning to the Lions and exiting retirement.

A first-round pick of the Lions in 2017 out of Arkansas, he has had an illustrious career with the team as part of its recent resurgence. Ragnow, 29, announced his retirement during organized team activities in the offseason citing a desire to prioritize his health.

Ragnow's return came right at a pivotal deadline. Because he was placed on the Lions' reserve-retired list, in order to be eligible to play this season he had to be activated by the team's Week 13 game. The Lions play on Thursday, and as a result the deadline for his return was Wednesday.

The veteran's return will be a massive boost for the Lions' offensive line. He has been selected for four Pro Bowls and earned Second Team All-Pro honors three times during his nine-year career, and will likely slot right back in at center for Dan Campbell's team.

In his absence, the Lions have relied on Graham Glasgow. However, the veteran was ruled out for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers as one of several banged up members of the offensive line.

Ragnow will not play against the Packers on Thursday, meaning his first opportunity to return will be against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Dec. 5. NFL reports indicate that it is unlikely that he will play in that game, with a more likely option being Dec. 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting left guard Christian Mahogany is currently on injured reserve, while Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge are all questionable for this week's game while dealing with nagging injuries.

Along with his ability to elevate the team with his ability and leadership, the fact that he will be fully healthy at this juncture of the season will also be a massive boost for Detroit's offensive line.

According to reports, the Lions will have Ragnow's same contract in place upon his return. As a result, he will be under team control through the end of the 2026 season.

Here is a snippet of the online reaction to Ragnow's return, both from fans and members of the Lions' roster who weighed in on the news.

This is awesome for the Lions, can’t wait to watch Frank back out there doing his thing! https://t.co/Xh9ENAUQe3 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 26, 2025

Looks like the Super Bowl's back on the menu boys! pic.twitter.com/SSovBOegM9 — Biggins (@BigginsInUSA) November 26, 2025

🗣IT’S A THANKSGIVING MIRACLE IN DETROIT



🗣THE BEST CENTER IN FOOTBALL IS BACK



🗣THE DETROIT LIONS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL https://t.co/yxpOWqxkeU — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) November 26, 2025

Oh My God!

This is the best news I've heard in a long long time

Lions just got way way better

Thank you Frank! #OnePride — Guy B. (@bezzarguy1) November 26, 2025

THANKFUL FOR YOU @KNARFWONGAR — Lions Superfan Carl McJenkins (@CarlMcJenkins) November 26, 2025

50% of Frank Ragnow is a gargantuan upgrade to whoever the Lions were going to trot out instead.



This was arguably the best center in football as recently as last season.



And I really don’t think Frank is coming out of retirement if he thinks he sucks. — 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟑𝟒𝟒 𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 (@Section344Lions) November 26, 2025

This sweet happy angel All-Pro Center is coming to destroy your football team. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/r1dQs51ufV — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) November 26, 2025

RAGS GOT THE BAT SIGNAL AND CAME HOME. IT’S A THANKSGIVING MIRACLE. https://t.co/fq4IvAsRej — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 26, 2025

