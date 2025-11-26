Lions Fans Calling Return of Frank Ragnow 'Thanksgiving Miracle'
The Detroit Lions sparked a celebration from their fan base with a social media post.
At 3:45 p.m., the Lions posted a photo of center Frank Ragnow running out of the tunnel at Ford Field. Ragnow announced his retirement during the offseason and has not played this year, but insiders across the league quickly reported that the post was a confirmation of him returning to the Lions and exiting retirement.
A first-round pick of the Lions in 2017 out of Arkansas, he has had an illustrious career with the team as part of its recent resurgence. Ragnow, 29, announced his retirement during organized team activities in the offseason citing a desire to prioritize his health.
Ragnow's return came right at a pivotal deadline. Because he was placed on the Lions' reserve-retired list, in order to be eligible to play this season he had to be activated by the team's Week 13 game. The Lions play on Thursday, and as a result the deadline for his return was Wednesday.
The veteran's return will be a massive boost for the Lions' offensive line. He has been selected for four Pro Bowls and earned Second Team All-Pro honors three times during his nine-year career, and will likely slot right back in at center for Dan Campbell's team.
In his absence, the Lions have relied on Graham Glasgow. However, the veteran was ruled out for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers as one of several banged up members of the offensive line.
Ragnow will not play against the Packers on Thursday, meaning his first opportunity to return will be against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Dec. 5. NFL reports indicate that it is unlikely that he will play in that game, with a more likely option being Dec. 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Starting left guard Christian Mahogany is currently on injured reserve, while Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge are all questionable for this week's game while dealing with nagging injuries.
Along with his ability to elevate the team with his ability and leadership, the fact that he will be fully healthy at this juncture of the season will also be a massive boost for Detroit's offensive line.
According to reports, the Lions will have Ragnow's same contract in place upon his return. As a result, he will be under team control through the end of the 2026 season.
Here is a snippet of the online reaction to Ragnow's return, both from fans and members of the Lions' roster who weighed in on the news.
Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.