Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Hank Fraley as OC

If the Detroit Lions decide to stay in house for their next offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Hank Fraley could emerge as a candidate.

Fraley has been a staple of Detroit’s coaching staff for years, and his impact on the Lions’ run-heavy offensive identity is undeniable. He also received a well-deserved promotion to the position of run game coordinator prior to the 2025 season.

Still, promoting him to offensive coordinator would come with both intriguing upside and obvious risk.

The strongest argument for hiring Fraley is continuity.

Since arriving in Detroit in 2018, he has helped shape one of the NFL’s most consistently physically-imposing offensive lines. Under his tutelage, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell have all developed into Pro Bowl linemen, and Detroit’s offense has been built around its dominance in the trenches.

Elevating Fraley would ensure the Lions’ identity as a run-first, physical offense remains intact.

Fraley is also highly respected inside the building.

Players respond to him, Dan Campbell trusts him and his voice already carries weight throughout the locker room.

And as run game coordinator, Fraley has already taken on added responsibility, suggesting the organization views him as more than just a position coach.

Additionally, league-wide interest supports his credentials.

Fraley has drawn coordinator intrigue in recent offseasons, including a second interview with the Seattle Seahawks last year. That kind of interest reinforces the idea that he’s viewed as one of the NFL’s top assistants and a future coordinator somewhere.

While I'm high on the prospects of Fraley, I don't believe Detroit, however, should (or will) tab him to be its next OC. The biggest reason why: He's never been a play-caller a day in his life.

I believe that's a major red flag for a Lions team looking to not only return to the playoffs but also make a deep playoff run in 2026. I believe that Brad Holmes & Co. will instead opt for a more experienced and proven play-caller as their successor to John Morton.

Fraley also has never been directly involved with the weekly game-planning for the passing game, a major element of an offensive coordinator’s responsibilities.

Detroit, especially after Morton's failed one-year stint, can ill-afford to have its next coordinator learn on the job. It'd be a horrible mistake for the organization, and it's one I don't believe the Lions will risk making in their search for Morton's replacement.

Subsequently, I don't envision Fraley being promoted to OC this offseason.

