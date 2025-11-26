Report: Lions' Frank Ragnow Returning

The Detroit Lions are welcoming back one of their franchise centerpieces.

Center Frank Ragnow is unretiring and returning to the Lions, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The team posted a photo of him on its social media Wednesday, and Rapoport announced that the veteran is indeed returning to action.

Ragnow announced his retirement via social media during the offseason and had not addressed any possibility of returning to the gridiron. However, the Lions' offensive line has dealt with injuries this season and the veteran will certainly help.

It was not specified exactly when Ragnow will return to action for the Lions, but Rapoport indicated that it could be rather quickly as the Lions enter Week 13. Reports indicate that he could be back for the team's Week 14 game against Dallas next Thursday, but that is unlikely. Instead, the most likely spot for his return would be in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams according to ESPN.

"The Lions' offensive line just got a lot better, as one of the game's greats will return -- Center Frank Ragnow is returning," Rapoport wrote Wednesday. "Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later."

A source also told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Ragnow is unretiring because he "Loves the game."

The #Lions offensive line just got a lot better, as one the game's greats will return -- Center Frank Ragnow is returning. Sounds like he's in shape and ready to roll sooner, rather than later. pic.twitter.com/FwSnw3Hd04 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2025

The Arkansas product is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time Second Team AP All-Pro. With his return, Detroit could slide Graham Glasgow back to the guard position opposite of rookie Tate Ratledge when he's healthy. Glasgow had been the starting center, with Ratledge and Kayode Awosika playing guard.

Glasgow was ruled out for the Thanksgiving game on Wednesday, along with tight end Brock Wright, defensive end Josh Paschal, wide receiver Kalif Raymond and safety Kerby Joseph.

Awosika took over the starting guard position when Christian Mahogany suffered an injury against the Minnesota Vikings and landed on injured reserve. Detroit's two starting tackles, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell, have both also been banged up.

In November, prior to the NFL's trade deadline, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential for Ragnow to unretire. However, he admitted at the time that he didn't think it would happen.

“Here’s what I know about Frank,” Campbell said during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket at the time. “If Frank really wanted to he would be blowing my phone up and I haven’t gotten a text yet. So I think Frank is feeling good about his decision and look, they just had another baby so happy for them and he’s – that ship has sailed.”

Things have changed evidently, as the Lions enter Thursday's game against the Packers at 7-4. Currently, the team is on the outside of the playoff picture but could be back in first-place in the NFC North this week with a win and a Chicago Bears loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

