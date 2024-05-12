First Impressions of Detroit Lions 2024 Rookie Class
The Detroit Lions rookie draft class took the field for the first time embarking on their professional journey in the National Football League.
Detroit spent their first draft picks on cornerbacks in order to complete the retooling of the secondary.
Terrion Arnold and Ennis Raketraw Jr. will be tasked with competing and learning from veteran defensive backs their first few months with Detroit.
The No. 24 pick made quite the first impression at rookie minicamp.
"He's going to be fun. He's going to be enjoyable to listen to," said Christian Booher on the latest Lone Wolves podcast. "But when he gets onto the field, he's going to be tough, right? He's going to be aggressive, and he fits exactly what the Lions want from the on field aspect. And the fact that he's fought off the field is just an added bonus, right. And I think he's going to be super endearing to the city of Detroit.
"And while Ennis Rackstraw is a little more quiet when you watch his tape, it's not hard to see him becoming another one of those guys where he's just going to be super endearing to the city. He fits with what the team is about, he fits with what the organization wants to be from a mental and physical standpoint."
The latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast explores takeaways from rookie minicamp and early impressions of the Lions 2024 NFL draft class.
