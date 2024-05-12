Which Lions' 2024 Games Should Be in Primetime?
The NFL schedule reveal is drawing near.
In less than a week, the Detroit Lions will know their 2024 slate of games. As they look to get back to the NFC Championship game, they could have several games featured in primetime throughout the season.
Here are five games the Lions could be scheduled to play in primetime throughout the 2024 season.
Buffalo Bills (Home)
The Bills have one of the most interesting trajectories over the last several seasons. Quarterback Josh Allen appears to be the player equipped to carry the team into the future, but the organization has struggled mightily to get past Kansas City in the playoffs throughout recent seasons.
They're very talented and should enjoy another successful season. This matchup would be intriguing because it pits two of the top challengers in their respective conferences against each other. Additionally, Allen has a unique skill set with his ability to launch the ball downfield and take off for 20-yard scrambles.
Mobile quarterbacks have traditionally given Aaron Glenn's defenses problems, so this is a game where the improvements they've made to the defense could be tested. This is one of the marquee home matchups on the Lions' schedule and could be treated as such.
San Francisco 49ers (Away)
The NFC Championship rematch from a year ago will likely be the Lions' most anticipated contest on the regular season schedule. After dominating that game for the better part of two quarters, the Lions fumbled their chance at a Super Bowl appearance with a poor second half.
As a result, they're likely highly motivated to return to Levi's Stadium and get another chance at knocking off the 49ers. Though a regular season game won't have the stake that their last meeting did, it would offer the Lions another opportunity to make a statement about their legitimacy.
The 49ers are no slouch, however, and return much of the talent that got them to the Super Bowl last season. If not for more late-game heroics by Patrick Mahomes, Kyle Shanahan's team would've hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
Both of these teams have plenty to prove, and this matchup would be entertaining for fans at a national level.
Green Bay Packers (Home)
The Lions' biggest threat on paper in the NFC North division this year are the Green Bay Packers. With Jordan Love playing at a high level down the stretch last year, the Packers nearly knocked off the 49ers and were able to set the tone for an optimistic 2024 campaign.
With the rivalry between the two teams being as competitive as it's been in recent years, there's a good chance one of the two matchups on the schedule makes its way to primetime. Each of the Lions' last three trips to Lambeau Field have been in primetime, so it'd be only right for the Lions to host the next primetime meeting between the two.
Dallas Cowboys (Away)
When the Lions return to AT&T Stadium, they will likely have to relive the disappointing end to last year's meeting between these two teams. With the final seconds of that game mired in controversy, the Lions felt as though they had a game stolen from them.
They'll return to the scene of the heist in 2024 at some point, and it would be intriguing if they did so in primetime once again. The Cowboys bring back plenty of talent but are at a crossroads, as they must decide whether or not to pay quarterback Dak Prescott in the near future.
At their best, Dallas is a challenger for the NFC crown. If both of these teams once again met in primetime in front of a national audience late in the year, the environment would be electric.
Houston Texans (Away)
A dark-horse potential Super Bowl candidate, the Houston Texans have used strong drafting to get themselves in a position to contend. C.J. Stroud appears to be the real deal at quarterback, while he's also surrounded by weapons within the offense.
The organization also appeared to go all-in this offseason with a trade for Stefon Diggs. As a result, they will likely be a hot ticket throughout the season. With their trajectory mirroring the Lions in some capacity, this meeting could be nationally televised.