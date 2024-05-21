Terrion Arnold Gifted 'Michigan Turnover Buffs'
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is ready to contribute and become an integral part of the secondary.
During rookie minicamp, the No. 24 overall pick expressed he was looking forward to securing his first career interception and becoming part of the Detroit community.
Arnold understood there was a popular brand of shades that many in the Metro Detroit community coveted, and he expressed his desire to quickly own a pair.
“I’ve gotta go get me some, dang, what’s the name of the shades? (Buffs). I’ve gotta go get me some of them," said Arnold. "After I get a pick, I gotta put them on. I gotta get me some of them, that right there.”
Prior to the start of organized team activities, it appears the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is now the owner of the same pair of shades that brought the Michigan Wolverines a significant amount of success.
Arnold posted on social media that he is now in possession of a pair of "Michigan turnover Buffs."
For Michigan football, the sunglasses became quite popular, as they were a reward for getting a takeaway on defense.
Wolverines reporter Anthony Broome posted on social media, "Michigan cornerback Will Johnson sent former Alabama star and current Detroit Lions rookie Terrion Arnold his famour Turnover Buffs. Could have some elite DB play in the state this year."
Arnold and the rest of the rookie class will participate in organized team activities this week. It will be the first opportunity for the draft class to compete against established NFL veterans.
Additional reading
1.) Detroit Lions Rookies Against Veterans Is Must-See at OTAs
2.) Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for WR Robert Woods